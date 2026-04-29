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Airplay e downloads: “Ossessione” di Samurai Jay entra nella Top 10 dei brani europei

di · 29 Aprile 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲
2. I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
5.Homewrcker- Sombr🇺🇲
6.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless🇺🇲🇬🇧
7..Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
8.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
9.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
10..End of beginning- Djo🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
2.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
4.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan 🇬🇧 🇮🇪
5.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹
6.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
7.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
8.All time High- Nico Santos🇩🇪
9.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone🇬🇧
10.Don’t worry-Leony 🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Beuaty and a beat- Jusitn Bieber & Nicki Minaj 🇨🇦🇹🇹
2.Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺
3.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
5.Drop dead-Olivia Rodrigo🇺🇲
6.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
7.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
8.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
9.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
10.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
3.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson🇬🇧🇸🇪
6.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
7.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩🇫🇷
9.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
10.Ossessione Samurai Jay& Vito Salamanca 🇮🇹

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

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