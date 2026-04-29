Airplay e downloads: “Ossessione” di Samurai Jay entra nella Top 10 dei brani europei

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Fever dream- Alex Warren

2. I just might- Bruno Mars

3.Opalite- Taylor Swift

4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

5.Homewrcker- Sombr

6.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless

7..Where is my husband- Raye

8.American Girls- Harry Styles

9.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

10..End of beginning- Djo

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.American Girls- Harry Styles

3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

4.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan

5.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle

6.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

7.Man I need – Olivia Dean

8.All time High- Nico Santos

9.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone

10.Don’t worry-Leony

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Beuaty and a beat- Jusitn Bieber & Nicki Minaj 🇨🇦🇹🇹

2.Dracula-Tame Impala

3.Where is my husband- Raye

4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

5.Drop dead-Olivia Rodrigo

6.I just might- Bruno Mars

7.Golden- Huntr/X

8.End of beginnig – Djo

9.Ordinary-Alex Warren

10.Fever dream- Alex Warren

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Lush life- Zara Larsson

3.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

4.Man I need – Olivia Dean

5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson

6.American Girls- Harry Styles

7.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

9.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

10.Ossessione Samurai Jay& Vito Salamanca 🇮🇹

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

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