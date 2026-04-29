Airplay e downloads: “Ossessione” di Samurai Jay entra nella Top 10 dei brani europei
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Fever dream- Alex Warren
2. I just might- Bruno Mars
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift
4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
5.Homewrcker- Sombr
6.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless
7..Where is my husband- Raye
8.American Girls- Harry Styles
9.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
10..End of beginning- Djo
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.American Girls- Harry Styles
3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
4.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan
5.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle
6.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
7.Man I need – Olivia Dean
8.All time High- Nico Santos
9.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone
10.Don’t worry-Leony
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Beuaty and a beat- Jusitn Bieber & Nicki Minaj 🇨🇦🇹🇹
2.Dracula-Tame Impala
3.Where is my husband- Raye
4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
5.Drop dead-Olivia Rodrigo
6.I just might- Bruno Mars
7.Golden- Huntr/X
8.End of beginnig – Djo
9.Ordinary-Alex Warren
10.Fever dream- Alex Warren
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Lush life- Zara Larsson
3.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean
5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson
6.American Girls- Harry Styles
7.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
9.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
10.Ossessione Samurai Jay& Vito Salamanca 🇮🇹
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente