Airplay e downloads: scala posizioni Harry Styles, ritorna Micheal Jackson

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Fever dream- Alex Warren

2. I just might- Bruno Mars

3.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless

4.Opalite- Taylor Swift

5.American Girls- Harry Styles

6.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

7.Homewrecker- Sombr

8.Where is my husband- Raye

8.American Girls- Harry Styles

9.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan

10.Ordinary-Alex Warren

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.American Girls- Harry Styles

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan

4.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

5.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin

6.Man I need – Olivia Dean

7.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle

8.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone

9.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

10.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Beuaty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj

2.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson

3.Dracula-Tame Impala

4.Beat it- Micheal Jackson

5.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

6.Fever dream- Alex Warren

7.Golden- Huntr/X

8.Where is my husband- Raye

9.Ordinary-Alex Warren

10.I just might- Bruno Mars

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Lush life- Zara Larsson

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

5.American Girls- Harry Styles

6.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

7.Rein me in- Sam Fender & Olivia Dean

8.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle

9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

10.Go-Chemical Brothers

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento in corso…