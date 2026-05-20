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Airplay e downloads: scala posizioni Harry Styles, ritorna Micheal Jackson

di · 20 Maggio 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲
2. I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
3.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless🇺🇲🇬🇧
4.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
5.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
6.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
7.Homewrecker- Sombr🇺🇲
8.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
8.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
9.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan 🇬🇧 🇮🇪
10.Ordinary-Alex Warren🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan 🇬🇧 🇮🇪
4.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin🇳🇴  🇺🇸
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
7.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹
8.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone🇬🇧
9.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
10.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Beuaty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj 🇨🇦🇹🇹
2.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson🇺🇸
3.Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺
4.Beat it- Micheal Jackson🇺🇸
5.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸
6.Fever dream- Alex Warren 🇺🇸
7.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
8.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
9.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
10.I just might- Bruno Mars 🇺🇸

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Raindance- Dave ft Tems 🇬🇧🇳🇬
5.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
6.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
7.Rein me in- Sam Fender & Olivia Dean 🇬🇧
8.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇱🇹🇩🇰
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩🇫🇷
10.Go-Chemical Brothers🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei

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