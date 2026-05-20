Airplay e downloads: scala posizioni Harry Styles, ritorna Micheal Jackson
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Fever dream- Alex Warren
2. I just might- Bruno Mars
3.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless
4.Opalite- Taylor Swift
5.American Girls- Harry Styles
6.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
7.Homewrecker- Sombr
8.Where is my husband- Raye
8.American Girls- Harry Styles
9.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan
10.Ordinary-Alex Warren
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.American Girls- Harry Styles
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan
4.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
5.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean
7.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle
8.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone
9.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
10.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Beuaty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj
2.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson
3.Dracula-Tame Impala
4.Beat it- Micheal Jackson
5.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
6.Fever dream- Alex Warren
7.Golden- Huntr/X
8.Where is my husband- Raye
9.Ordinary-Alex Warren
10.I just might- Bruno Mars
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Lush life- Zara Larsson
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
5.American Girls- Harry Styles
6.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
7.Rein me in- Sam Fender & Olivia Dean
8.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
10.Go-Chemical Brothers
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei