L’effetto biopic rilancia in vetta Micheal Jackson, ma arriva anche Dara
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Fever dream- Alex Warren
2. I just might- Bruno Mars
3.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless
4.Opalite- Taylor Swift
5.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
6.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo
7.American Girls- Harry Styles
8.Where is my husband- Raye
9..Homewrecker- Sombr
10.End of beginning- Djo
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.American Girls- Harry Styles
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
5.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54
6.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin
7.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle
8.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
9.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone
10.Stay (If you wanna dance)-Myles Smith
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson
2.Beuaty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj
3.Dracula-Tame Impala
4.Beat it- Micheal Jackson
5.Fever dream- Alex Warren
6.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
7.Golden- Huntr/X
8.Where is my husband- Raye
9.Ordinary-Alex Warren
10.Lush life- Zara Larsson
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Lush life- Zara Larsson
3.Bangaranga-Dara 🇧🇬
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean
5.Go-Chemical Brothers
6.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
7.American Girls- Harry Styles
8.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
9.Rein me in- Sam Fender & Olivia Dean
10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei