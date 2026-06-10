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Airplay e downloads: rispunta in testa un brano di 11 anni fa

di · 10 Giugno 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲
2.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless🇺🇲🇬🇧
3. I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
4.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
5.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
6.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo🇺🇲
7.Homewrecker-Sombr 🇺🇲
8.Mr.Know it al- Taddy Swims🇺🇲
9.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
10.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
5.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin🇳🇴  🇺🇸
6.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan🇬🇧 🇮🇪
7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
8.Stay (If you wanna dance)-Myles Smith🇬🇧
9.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone🇬🇧
10.Midnight sun- Zara Larsson🇸🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson🇺🇸
2.Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺
3.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj 🇨🇦🇹🇹
4.Beat it- Micheal Jackson🇺🇸
5.Fever dream- Alex Warren 🇺🇸
6.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
7.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
8.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
9.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸
10.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless🇺🇲🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
2.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
3.Go-Chemical Brothers🇬🇧
4.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto🇫🇷
5.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
6.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
7.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
8.Maladie-Mauvais Djo🇫🇷🇨🇩
9.Bangaranga-Dara 🇧🇬
10.Rein me in- Sam Fender & Olivia Dean🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei

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