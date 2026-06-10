Airplay e downloads: rispunta in testa un brano di 11 anni fa
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Fever dream- Alex Warren
2.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless
3. I just might- Bruno Mars
4.Opalite- Taylor Swift
5.American Girls- Harry Styles
6.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo
7.Homewrecker-Sombr
8.Mr.Know it al- Taddy Swims
9.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
10.Where is my husband- Raye
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.American Girls- Harry Styles
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
4.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54
5.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin
6.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan
7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
8.Stay (If you wanna dance)-Myles Smith
9.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone
10.Midnight sun- Zara Larsson
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson
2.Dracula-Tame Impala
3.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj
4.Beat it- Micheal Jackson
5.Fever dream- Alex Warren
6.Lush life- Zara Larsson
7.Where is my husband- Raye
8.Golden- Huntr/X
9.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
10.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Lush life- Zara Larsson
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Go-Chemical Brothers
4.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto
5.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54
6.American Girls- Harry Styles
7.Man I need – Olivia Dean
8.Maladie-Mauvais Djo🇫🇷🇨🇩
9.Bangaranga-Dara
10.Rein me in- Sam Fender & Olivia Dean
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei