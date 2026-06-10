Airplay e downloads: rispunta in testa un brano di 11 anni fa

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Fever dream- Alex Warren

2.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless

3. I just might- Bruno Mars

4.Opalite- Taylor Swift

5.American Girls- Harry Styles

6.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo

7.Homewrecker-Sombr

8.Mr.Know it al- Taddy Swims

9.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

10.Where is my husband- Raye

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.American Girls- Harry Styles

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

4.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54

5.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin

6.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan

7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

8.Stay (If you wanna dance)-Myles Smith

9.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone

10.Midnight sun- Zara Larsson

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson

2.Dracula-Tame Impala

3.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj

4.Beat it- Micheal Jackson

5.Fever dream- Alex Warren

6.Lush life- Zara Larsson

7.Where is my husband- Raye

8.Golden- Huntr/X

9.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

10.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Lush life- Zara Larsson

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Go-Chemical Brothers

4.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto

5.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54

6.American Girls- Harry Styles

7.Man I need – Olivia Dean

8.Maladie-Mauvais Djo🇫🇷🇨🇩

9.Bangaranga-Dara

10.Rein me in- Sam Fender & Olivia Dean

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei

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