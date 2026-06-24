Airplay e downloads: Temper City dominano insieme ad Alex Warren, Harry Styles e Micheal Jackson
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Fever dream- Alex Warren
2.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless
3. I just might- Bruno Mars
4.Opalite- Taylor Swift
5.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo
6.Mr.Know it al- Taddy Swims
7.American Girls- Harry Styles
8.Homewrecker-Sombr
9.Where is my husband- Raye
10. Save me tonight- Jennifer Lopez, David Guetta
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.American Girls- Harry Styles
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54
4..Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin
5.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
7.Man i need- Olivia Dean
8.5am-Michael Schulte
9.Stay (If you wanna dance)-Myles Smith
10.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson
2.Dracula-Tame Impala
3.Dai dai- Sahkira & Burna Boy
4.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj
5.Hate that I made you love me-Ariana Grande
6.Fever dream- Alex Warren
7.Beat it- Micheal Jackson
8..New religion- Bene Rexha & Faithless
9.Self Aware- Temper City
10.Drop dead-Olivia Rodrigo
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Self Aware- Temper City
2.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto
3.Where is my husband- Raye
4.Lush life- Zara Larsson
5.Pilè-Mauvais Djo
6.Maladie-Mauvais Djo
7.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54
8.American Girls- Harry Styles
9.Go-Chemical Brothers
10.Man I need – Olivia Dean
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei