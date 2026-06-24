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Airplay e downloads: Temper City dominano insieme ad Alex Warren, Harry Styles e Micheal Jackson

di · 24 Giugno 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲
2.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless🇺🇲🇬🇧
3. I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
4.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
5.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo🇺🇲
6.Mr.Know it al- Taddy Swims🇺🇲
7.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
8.Homewrecker-Sombr 🇺🇲
9.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
10. Save me tonight- Jennifer Lopez, David Guetta🇺🇲🇫🇷

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
4..Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin🇳🇴  🇺🇸
5.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
7.Man i need- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
8.5am-Michael Schulte🇩🇪
9.Stay (If you wanna dance)-Myles Smith🇬🇧
10.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson🇺🇸
2.Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺
3.Dai dai- Sahkira & Burna Boy 🇨🇴🇳🇬
4.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj 🇨🇦🇹🇹
5.Hate that I made you love me-Ariana Grande 🇺🇸
6.Fever dream- Alex Warren 🇺🇸
7.Beat it- Micheal Jackson🇺🇸
8..New religion- Bene Rexha & Faithless🇺🇸🇬🇧
9.Self Aware- Temper City🇮🇱
10.Drop dead-Olivia Rodrigo🇺🇸

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Self Aware- Temper City🇮🇱
2.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto🇫🇷
3.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
4.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
5.Pilè-Mauvais Djo🇫🇷🇨🇩
6.Maladie-Mauvais Djo🇫🇷🇨🇩
7.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
8.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
9.Go-Chemical Brothers🇬🇧
10.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei

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