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Airplay e downloads: quattro primati diversi, Hugel fa doppietta, ecco The Bausa

di · 15 Luglio 2026

Nuovamente divisa la vetta settimanale delle charts che regista il nuovo ingresso della band house norvegese The Bausa

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲
2.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless🇺🇲🇬🇧
3.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
4.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo🇺🇲
5.Dai dai- Shakira & Burna Boy 🇨🇴🇳🇬
6.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
7.Dracula-Tame Impala🇦🇺
8.Mr.Know it all- Taddy Swims🇺🇲
9.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
10.I knew it, I knew you – Tayolor Swift 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
4.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin🇳🇴  🇺🇸
5.Repeat it- Martin Garrix, Ed Sheeran🇳🇱🇬🇧
6..Self Aware- Temper City🇮🇱
7.Material Lover- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
8.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
9. Magnetic- The Bausa 🇳🇴
10.Man i need- Olivia Dean🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Dai dai- Sahkira & Burna Boy 🇨🇴🇳🇬
2..Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson🇺🇸
3..Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺
4.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj 🇨🇦🇹🇹
5.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto🇫🇷
6.Self Aware- Temper City🇮🇱
7.Fever dream- Alex Warren 🇺🇸
8.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇧🇷
9. Hate that I made you love me- Ariana Grande🇺🇸
10.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto🇫🇷
2.Self Aware- Temper City🇮🇱
3.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇧🇷
4.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
5.Pilè-Mauvais Djo🇫🇷🇨🇩
6.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
7.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
8.Maladie-Mauvais Djo🇫🇷🇨🇩
9.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
10.Gut genug- Kitschkreig, Blumengarten, Shirin David🇩🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei

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