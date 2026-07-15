Airplay e downloads: quattro primati diversi, Hugel fa doppietta, ecco The Bausa

Nuovamente divisa la vetta settimanale delle charts che regista il nuovo ingresso della band house norvegese The Bausa

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Fever dream- Alex Warren

2.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless

3.I just might- Bruno Mars

4.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo

5.Dai dai- Shakira & Burna Boy

6.Opalite- Taylor Swift

7.Dracula-Tame Impala

8.Mr.Know it all- Taddy Swims

9.American Girls- Harry Styles

10.I knew it, I knew you – Tayolor Swift

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.American Girls- Harry Styles

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54

4.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin

5.Repeat it- Martin Garrix, Ed Sheeran

6..Self Aware- Temper City

7.Material Lover- Sienna Spiro

8.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean

9. Magnetic- The Bausa 🇳🇴

10.Man i need- Olivia Dean

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Dai dai- Sahkira & Burna Boy

2..Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson

3..Dracula-Tame Impala

4.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj

5.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto

6.Self Aware- Temper City

7.Fever dream- Alex Warren

8.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel

9. Hate that I made you love me- Ariana Grande

10.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto

2.Self Aware- Temper City

3.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel

4.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54

5.Pilè-Mauvais Djo

6.Lush life- Zara Larsson

7.Where is my husband- Raye

8.Maladie-Mauvais Djo

9.American Girls- Harry Styles

10.Gut genug- Kitschkreig, Blumengarten, Shirin David

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei