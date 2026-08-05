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Airplay e downloads: attenzione alla hit dei producer olandesi Anotr

di · 5 Agosto 2026

Scalano prosizioni i producer olandesi Anotr, con la hit house “Talk to you”. Risale Hatty Styles e ritorna il tormentone made in Germanu “Gut genug” di Kitschkrieg & Blumengarten ft Shirin David del quale avevamo parlato qui: è arrivato anche in Italia

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Dai dai- Shakira & Burna Boy 🇨🇴🇳🇬
2.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲
3.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless🇺🇲🇬🇧
4.Mr.Know it all- Taddy Swims🇺🇲
5.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
6.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo🇺🇲
7.I knew it, I knew you – Tayolor Swift 🇺🇲
8.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
9.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
10.Dracula-Tame Impala🇦🇺

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
2.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
3.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
4.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin🇳🇴  🇺🇸
5.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇧🇷
6.Magnetic- The Bausa 🇳🇴
7.Repeat it- Martin Garrix, Ed Sheeran🇳🇱🇬🇧
8.Self Aware- Temper City🇮🇱
9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
10:To love somebody –  Holly Humberstone 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Dai dai- Sahkira & Burna Boy 🇨🇴🇳🇬
2.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇧🇷
3.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto🇫🇷
4.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
5.Self Aware- Temper City🇮🇱
6.Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺
7.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj 🇨🇦🇹🇹
8.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless🇺🇲🇬🇧
9. Fever dream- Alex Warren 🇺🇸
10.Wonderwall-Oasis🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇧🇷
2.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto🇫🇷
3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
4.Self Aware- Temper City🇮🇱
5.Wonderwall-Oasis🇬🇧
6.Pilè-Mauvais Djo🇫🇷🇨🇩
7.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
8.Maladie-Mauvais Djo🇫🇷🇨🇩
9.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
10.Gut genug-Kitschkrieg & Blumengarten ft Shirin David 🇩🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei

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