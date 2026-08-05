Airplay e downloads: attenzione alla hit dei producer olandesi Anotr
Scalano prosizioni i producer olandesi Anotr, con la hit house “Talk to you”. Risale Hatty Styles e ritorna il tormentone made in Germanu “Gut genug” di Kitschkrieg & Blumengarten ft Shirin David del quale avevamo parlato qui: è arrivato anche in Italia
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Dai dai- Shakira & Burna Boy
2.Fever dream- Alex Warren
3.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless
4.Mr.Know it all- Taddy Swims
5.I just might- Bruno Mars
6.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo
7.I knew it, I knew you – Tayolor Swift
8.American Girls- Harry Styles
9.Opalite- Taylor Swift
10.Dracula-Tame Impala
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.American Girls- Harry Styles
2.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54
3.Where is my husband- Raye
4.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin
5.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel
6.Magnetic- The Bausa
7.Repeat it- Martin Garrix, Ed Sheeran
8.Self Aware- Temper City
9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean
10:To love somebody – Holly Humberstone
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Dai dai- Sahkira & Burna Boy
2.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel
3.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto
4.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54
5.Self Aware- Temper City
6.Dracula-Tame Impala
7.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj
8.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless
9. Fever dream- Alex Warren
10.Wonderwall-Oasis
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel
2.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto
3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54
4.Self Aware- Temper City
5.Wonderwall-Oasis
6.Pilè-Mauvais Djo
7.Lush life- Zara Larsson
8.Maladie-Mauvais Djo
9.Where is my husband- Raye
10.Gut genug-Kitschkrieg & Blumengarten ft Shirin David 🇩🇪
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei