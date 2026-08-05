Airplay e downloads: attenzione alla hit dei producer olandesi Anotr

Scalano prosizioni i producer olandesi Anotr, con la hit house “Talk to you”. Risale Hatty Styles e ritorna il tormentone made in Germanu “Gut genug” di Kitschkrieg & Blumengarten ft Shirin David del quale avevamo parlato qui: è arrivato anche in Italia

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Dai dai- Shakira & Burna Boy

2.Fever dream- Alex Warren

3.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless

4.Mr.Know it all- Taddy Swims

5.I just might- Bruno Mars

6.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo

7.I knew it, I knew you – Tayolor Swift

8.American Girls- Harry Styles

9.Opalite- Taylor Swift

10.Dracula-Tame Impala

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.American Girls- Harry Styles

2.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54

3.Where is my husband- Raye

4.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin

5.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel

6.Magnetic- The Bausa

7.Repeat it- Martin Garrix, Ed Sheeran

8.Self Aware- Temper City

9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean

10:To love somebody – Holly Humberstone

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Dai dai- Sahkira & Burna Boy

2.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel

3.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto

4.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54

5.Self Aware- Temper City

6.Dracula-Tame Impala

7.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj

8.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless

9. Fever dream- Alex Warren

10.Wonderwall-Oasis

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel

2.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto

3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54

4.Self Aware- Temper City

5.Wonderwall-Oasis

6.Pilè-Mauvais Djo

7.Lush life- Zara Larsson

8.Maladie-Mauvais Djo

9.Where is my husband- Raye

10.Gut genug-Kitschkrieg & Blumengarten ft Shirin David 🇩🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei