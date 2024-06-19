Airplay e downloads: Artemas è sempre più protagonista
Insieme ad Artemas, l’altra grande protagonista della settimana è Sabrina Carpenter. Ma l’artista anglo-cipriota domina tre charts
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
3.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
4.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
5.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
8.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸
9.The door- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸
10.Lunch- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
5.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸
6.Alibi-Ella Henderson & Rudimental 🇬🇧
7.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
8.Forget about us – Perrie 🇬🇧
9.Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jane Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
10.Strangers-Kenya Grace 🇬🇧
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
3.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
4.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
5.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.Lunch- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
8.Stumblin’in- Cyril 🇺🇸
9.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸
10.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
3.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
4.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪
5 Band4Band – Central Cee & Lil Baby 🇬🇧 🇺🇸
6.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
7.Wunder – Aylive & Apache 207 🇩🇪
8.Mittelmeer- Pashanim 🇩🇪
9.Training season – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
10.L’amour toujorus -Gigi D’Agostino 🇮🇹