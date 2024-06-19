Airplay e downloads: Artemas è sempre più protagonista

Insieme ad Artemas, l’altra grande protagonista della settimana è Sabrina Carpenter. Ma l’artista anglo-cipriota domina tre charts

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

3.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

4.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸

5.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

8.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸

9.The door- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸

10.Lunch- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

4.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

5.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸

6.Alibi-Ella Henderson & Rudimental 🇬🇧

7.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

8.Forget about us – Perrie 🇬🇧

9.Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jane Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

10.Strangers-Kenya Grace 🇬🇧

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

3.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

4.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸

5.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱

6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

7.Lunch- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸

8.Stumblin’in- Cyril 🇺🇸

9.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸

10.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

3.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

4.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪

5 Band4Band – Central Cee & Lil Baby 🇬🇧 🇺🇸

6.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

7.Wunder – Aylive & Apache 207 🇩🇪

8.Mittelmeer- Pashanim 🇩🇪

9.Training season – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

10.L’amour toujorus -Gigi D’Agostino 🇮🇹

