Top of the charts: comanda Eminem col nuovo album (e col singolo)

Eminem torna a conquistare le classifiche europee portando in testa il suo album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”



SINGOLI:Ama -Noizy & Era Istrefi

ALBUM: Vera me ty – Yll Limani & Dhurata Dora



SINGOLI: Asfalt- Jakone & Kiliana

ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas

ALBUM: Gefühlsecht- Nockis



SINGOLI: S.O.S- Aygün Kazımova

ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI Fiandre::Stumblin’ in – Cyril

SINGOLI Vallonia: Imagine- Carbonne

RADIO Germanofona:Les étoiles- Louane

ALBUM Fiandre: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT- Taylor Swift

ALBUM Vallonia: Chaque second- Pierre Garnier



SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas

ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter

ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI: Narcos-Hard Rico & Yzomandias

ALBUM: Bieber fever-Calin



SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter

ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI nazionali Svaki dan dobar dan- Igor Delac

SINGOLI internazionali: Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter

ALBUM nazionali:Album- Nula

ALBUM internazionali: Brat- Charli XCX



SINGOLI:Kongen af Danmark- Malte Ebert & Herrelandsholdet

ALBUM:Kenny- Benny Jamz & Gilli



SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter

ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI:Luotahan-Mirella&Lauri Haav

ALBUM:Pisara meressä-Kuumaa



SINGOLI: Spider – Gims, Dystinct

ALBUM: Loom-Imagine Dragons



SINGOLI:Zeit, dass sich was dreht- $oho Bani, Herbert Grönemeyer, Ericson

ALBUM:Back with a bang- Kissing Dynamite



SINGOLI: Please please please-Sabrina Carpenter

ALBUM: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT- Taylor Swift



SINGOLI nazionali:Ma Bella – RACK, TOQUEL, Beyond

SINGOLI internazionali: Move- Stryv, Orso, Malachiii, Keinemusik, Adam Port

ALBUM: Demon days- Gorillaz



SINGOLI:Please please please-Sabrina Carpenter

ALBUM:THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT- Taylor Swift



SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter

ALBUM: Vögguvísur- Hafdis Huld



SINGOLI nazionali:Lev Mizahav – Nasrin Kadri

SINGOLI Internazionali:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter

ALBUM:Radio Sheatch 2 -Peer Tasi



SINGOLI: Sesso e samba- Tony Effe e Gaia

ALBUM: Vera baddie- Anna



SINGOLI:Houdini- Eminem

ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI: Žvaigždės- Jessika Shy

ALBUM: Sutemos- Jessika Shy



SINGOLI:Gata only – FloyyMenor X Cris Mj

ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter

ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI nazionali: Juliette-Aidan

SINGOLI internazionali:Stargazing- Myles Smith

ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI: Move- Stryv, Orso, Malachiii, Keinemusik, Adam Port

ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI:24/7- Rakkere

ALBUM: Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish



SINGOLI: Terug in de tijd. Yves Berendse

ALBUM:Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish



SINGOLI:Too sweet-Hozier

ALBUM: Polonn- Białas, Lanek



SINGOLI:Mtg quem não quer sou eu- Seu Jorge, MC Leozin, DJ Topo

ALBUM: Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish



SINGOLI nazionali: De la dela – Andia

SINGOLI internazionali: :Beautiful things- Benson Boone

ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI:I like the way you kiss me- Artemas

ALBUM: Peekaboo -Big Baby Tape & Aarne



RADIO:Karma-The Kolors



SINGOLI nazionali: Bez Koda-ala Brat & Buba Corelli

SINGOLI internazionali:Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine

ALBUM: Goat Season (Part Two) – EP-Jala Brat & Buba Corelli



SINGOLI: Neni Stress- Pil C & Luca Brassi10x ft Separ

ALBUM:Vojna-Pil C & Luca Brassi10x



SINGOLI nazionali: Nekaj lepega – Sopranos

SINGOLI internazionali: Houdini-Eminem

ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI: Si antes te hubiera conocido- Karol G

ALBUM: Quien es Dei V? – Dei V



SINGOLI:Look who’s Laughing now- Benjamin Ingrosso

ALBUM:Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish



SINGOLI: Gata only – FloyyMenor X Cris Mj

ALBUM:Loom- Imagine Dragons



SINGOLI:Lan-Zeynep Bastik

ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

SINGOLI:Spaljenі mosti – Lama

ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem



SINGOLI Szivtiprò-T.Danny

ALBUM: Nincs Holnap – KKevin

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...