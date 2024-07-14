Top of the charts: comanda Eminem col nuovo album (e col singolo)

Euromusica

di · 14 Luglio 2024

Eminem torna a conquistare le classifiche europee portando in testa il suo album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”

🇦🇱
SINGOLI:Ama -Noizy & Era Istrefi
ALBUM: Vera me ty – Yll Limani & Dhurata Dora

🇦🇲
SINGOLI: Asfalt- Jakone & Kiliana
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇦🇹
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: Gefühlsecht- Nockis

🇦🇿
SINGOLI: S.O.S- Aygün Kazımova
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇧🇪
SINGOLI Fiandre::Stumblin’ in – Cyril
SINGOLI Vallonia: Imagine- Carbonne
RADIO Germanofona:Les étoiles- Louane
ALBUM Fiandre: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT- Taylor Swift
ALBUM Vallonia: Chaque second- Pierre Garnier

🇧🇾
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇧🇬
SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇨🇿
SINGOLI: Narcos-Hard Rico & Yzomandias
ALBUM: Bieber fever-Calin

🇨🇾
SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇭🇷
SINGOLI nazionali  Svaki dan dobar dan- Igor Delac
SINGOLI internazionali: Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM nazionali:Album- Nula
ALBUM internazionali: Brat- Charli XCX

🇩🇰
SINGOLI:Kongen af Danmark- Malte Ebert & Herrelandsholdet
ALBUM:Kenny- Benny Jamz & Gilli

🇪🇪
SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇫🇮
SINGOLI:Luotahan-Mirella&Lauri Haav
ALBUM:Pisara meressä-Kuumaa

🇫🇷
SINGOLI: Spider – Gims, Dystinct
ALBUM: Loom-Imagine Dragons

🇩🇪
SINGOLI:Zeit, dass sich was dreht- $oho Bani, Herbert Grönemeyer, Ericson
ALBUM:Back with a bang- Kissing Dynamite

🇬🇧
SINGOLI: Please please please-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT- Taylor Swift

🇬🇷
SINGOLI nazionali:Ma Bella – RACK, TOQUEL, Beyond
SINGOLI internazionali: Move- Stryv, Orso, Malachiii, Keinemusik, Adam Port
ALBUM: Demon days-  Gorillaz

🇮🇪
SINGOLI:Please please please-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM:THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT- Taylor Swift

🇮🇸
SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM: Vögguvísur- Hafdis Huld

🇮🇱
SINGOLI nazionali:Lev Mizahav – Nasrin Kadri
SINGOLI Internazionali:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM:Radio Sheatch 2 -Peer Tasi

🇮🇹
SINGOLI: Sesso e samba- Tony Effe e Gaia
ALBUM: Vera baddie- Anna

🇱🇻
SINGOLI:Houdini- Eminem
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇱🇹
SINGOLI: Žvaigždės- Jessika Shy
ALBUM: Sutemos- Jessika Shy

🇱🇺
SINGOLI:Gata only – FloyyMenor X Cris Mj
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇲🇰
SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇲🇹
SINGOLI nazionali: Juliette-Aidan
SINGOLI internazionali:Stargazing- Myles Smith
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇲🇩
SINGOLI: Move- Stryv, Orso, Malachiii, Keinemusik, Adam Port
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇳🇴
SINGOLI:24/7- Rakkere
ALBUM: Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish

🇳🇱
SINGOLI: Terug in de tijd. Yves Berendse
ALBUM:Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish

🇵🇱
SINGOLI:Too sweet-Hozier
ALBUM: Polonn-  Białas, Lanek

🇵🇹
SINGOLI:Mtg quem não quer sou eu- Seu Jorge, MC Leozin, DJ Topo
ALBUM: Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish

🇷🇴
SINGOLI nazionali: De la dela – Andia
SINGOLI internazionali: :Beautiful things- Benson Boone
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇷🇺
SINGOLI:I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: Peekaboo -Big Baby Tape & Aarne

🇸🇲
RADIO:Karma-The Kolors

🇷🇸
SINGOLI nazionali:   Bez Koda-ala Brat & Buba Corelli
SINGOLI internazionali:Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine
ALBUM: Goat Season (Part Two) – EP-Jala Brat & Buba Corelli

🇸🇰
SINGOLI: Neni Stress- Pil C & Luca Brassi10x ft Separ
ALBUM:Vojna-Pil C & Luca Brassi10x

🇸🇮
SINGOLI nazionali:     Nekaj lepega – Sopranos
SINGOLI internazionali: Houdini-Eminem
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇪🇸
SINGOLI: Si antes te hubiera conocido- Karol G
ALBUM: Quien es Dei V? – Dei V

🇸🇪
SINGOLI:Look who’s Laughing now- Benjamin Ingrosso
ALBUM:Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish

🇨🇭
SINGOLI: Gata only – FloyyMenor X Cris Mj
ALBUM:Loom- Imagine Dragons

🇹🇷
SINGOLI:Lan-Zeynep Bastik
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇺🇦

SINGOLI:Spaljenі mosti – Lama
ALBUM:  The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem

🇭🇺
SINGOLI Szivtiprò-T.Danny
ALBUM: Nincs  Holnap – KKevin

