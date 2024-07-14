Top of the charts: comanda Eminem col nuovo album (e col singolo)
Eminem torna a conquistare le classifiche europee portando in testa il suo album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”
SINGOLI:Ama -Noizy & Era Istrefi
ALBUM: Vera me ty – Yll Limani & Dhurata Dora
SINGOLI: Asfalt- Jakone & Kiliana
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: Gefühlsecht- Nockis
SINGOLI: S.O.S- Aygün Kazımova
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI Fiandre::Stumblin’ in – Cyril
SINGOLI Vallonia: Imagine- Carbonne
RADIO Germanofona:Les étoiles- Louane
ALBUM Fiandre: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT- Taylor Swift
ALBUM Vallonia: Chaque second- Pierre Garnier
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI: Narcos-Hard Rico & Yzomandias
ALBUM: Bieber fever-Calin
SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI nazionali Svaki dan dobar dan- Igor Delac
SINGOLI internazionali: Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM nazionali:Album- Nula
ALBUM internazionali: Brat- Charli XCX
SINGOLI:Kongen af Danmark- Malte Ebert & Herrelandsholdet
ALBUM:Kenny- Benny Jamz & Gilli
SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI:Luotahan-Mirella&Lauri Haav
ALBUM:Pisara meressä-Kuumaa
SINGOLI: Spider – Gims, Dystinct
ALBUM: Loom-Imagine Dragons
SINGOLI:Zeit, dass sich was dreht- $oho Bani, Herbert Grönemeyer, Ericson
ALBUM:Back with a bang- Kissing Dynamite
SINGOLI: Please please please-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM: THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT- Taylor Swift
SINGOLI nazionali:Ma Bella – RACK, TOQUEL, Beyond
SINGOLI internazionali: Move- Stryv, Orso, Malachiii, Keinemusik, Adam Port
ALBUM: Demon days- Gorillaz
SINGOLI:Please please please-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM:THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT- Taylor Swift
SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM: Vögguvísur- Hafdis Huld
SINGOLI nazionali:Lev Mizahav – Nasrin Kadri
SINGOLI Internazionali:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM:Radio Sheatch 2 -Peer Tasi
SINGOLI: Sesso e samba- Tony Effe e Gaia
ALBUM: Vera baddie- Anna
SINGOLI:Houdini- Eminem
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI: Žvaigždės- Jessika Shy
ALBUM: Sutemos- Jessika Shy
SINGOLI:Gata only – FloyyMenor X Cris Mj
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI:Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI nazionali: Juliette-Aidan
SINGOLI internazionali:Stargazing- Myles Smith
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI: Move- Stryv, Orso, Malachiii, Keinemusik, Adam Port
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI:24/7- Rakkere
ALBUM: Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish
SINGOLI: Terug in de tijd. Yves Berendse
ALBUM:Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish
SINGOLI:Too sweet-Hozier
ALBUM: Polonn- Białas, Lanek
SINGOLI:Mtg quem não quer sou eu- Seu Jorge, MC Leozin, DJ Topo
ALBUM: Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish
SINGOLI nazionali: De la dela – Andia
SINGOLI internazionali: :Beautiful things- Benson Boone
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI:I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: Peekaboo -Big Baby Tape & Aarne
RADIO:Karma-The Kolors
SINGOLI nazionali: Bez Koda-ala Brat & Buba Corelli
SINGOLI internazionali:Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine
ALBUM: Goat Season (Part Two) – EP-Jala Brat & Buba Corelli
SINGOLI: Neni Stress- Pil C & Luca Brassi10x ft Separ
ALBUM:Vojna-Pil C & Luca Brassi10x
SINGOLI nazionali: Nekaj lepega – Sopranos
SINGOLI internazionali: Houdini-Eminem
ALBUM:The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI: Si antes te hubiera conocido- Karol G
ALBUM: Quien es Dei V? – Dei V
SINGOLI:Look who’s Laughing now- Benjamin Ingrosso
ALBUM:Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish
SINGOLI: Gata only – FloyyMenor X Cris Mj
ALBUM:Loom- Imagine Dragons
SINGOLI:Lan-Zeynep Bastik
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI:Spaljenі mosti – Lama
ALBUM: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)- Eminem
SINGOLI Szivtiprò-T.Danny
ALBUM: Nincs Holnap – KKevin