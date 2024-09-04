Airplay e downloads: un terzetto comanda le charts europee
Comandano Sabrina Carpenter, Myles Smith e Sevdaliza con Pabllo Vittar e Yseult
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
3.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇸
4.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇸
6.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
7.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
8.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
9.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
10.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
6.Whatever-Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴🇺🇸
7.Free- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding 🇬🇧
8.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
9.Honey Boy – Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso ft Nile Rodgers, Shenseea 🇩🇪🇸🇪🇺🇸
9.Shup up and dance- Sophie and The Giants 🇬🇧
10.For life- Kygo, Zak Bel, Nile Rodgers 🇳🇴🇺🇸 🇩🇪
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
3.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
4.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
5.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
6.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇸
7.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
8.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
9.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇸
10.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇸
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
6.Bauch beine po- Shirin David 🇩🇪
7.Guess- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish 🇬🇧 🇺🇸
8.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
9.Wunder – Ayliva & Apache 207
10. Spider- Maitre Gims& Dystinct 🇫🇷