Airplay e downloads: un terzetto comanda le charts europee

Comandano Sabrina Carpenter, Myles Smith e Sevdaliza con Pabllo Vittar e Yseult

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

2.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

3.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇸

4.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸

5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇸

6.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸

7.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

8.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

9.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸

10.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

6.Whatever-Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴🇺🇸

7.Free- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding 🇬🇧

8.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

9.Honey Boy – Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso ft Nile Rodgers, Shenseea 🇩🇪🇸🇪🇺🇸

9.Shup up and dance- Sophie and The Giants 🇬🇧

10.For life- Kygo, Zak Bel, Nile Rodgers 🇳🇴🇺🇸 🇩🇪

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇸

3.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷

4.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸

5.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸

6.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇸

7.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

8.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

9.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇸

10.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷

2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

3.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸

4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

5.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

6.Bauch beine po- Shirin David 🇩🇪

7.Guess- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish 🇬🇧 🇺🇸

8.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

9.Wunder – Ayliva & Apache 207

10. Spider- Maitre Gims& Dystinct 🇫🇷

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...