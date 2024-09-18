Myles Smith domina gli airplays, ma anche un po’ i downloads…
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
3.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
4.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲
5.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
6.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
7.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇲
8.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
9.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇲
10.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
6.Shut up and dance- Sophie and The Giants 🇬🇧
7.Honey Boy – Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso ft Nile Rodgers, Shenseea 🇩🇪 🇸🇪🇺🇲
7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
8.Whatever-Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇲
9.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
10.We Pray- Colplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
3.The emptiness machine- Linkin Park 🇺🇲
4 Die with a smile – Lady gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
5 A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
6.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
7.Austin- Dasha 🇬🇧
8.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
9.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
10.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
4.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
5.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.Bauch beine po- Shirin David 🇩🇪
8. Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷
9.I adore you – Huel, Topci & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦
10. Lilien- Ayliva 🇩🇪
* si intendono "europee" le canzoni nelle quali l'interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.