Myles Smith domina gli airplays, ma anche un po’ i downloads…

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

3.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

4.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲

5.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

6.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

7.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇲

8.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

9.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇲

10.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

6.Shut up and dance- Sophie and The Giants 🇬🇧

7.Honey Boy – Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso ft Nile Rodgers, Shenseea 🇩🇪 🇸🇪🇺🇲

7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

8.Whatever-Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇲

9.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸

10.We Pray- Colplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

3.The emptiness machine- Linkin Park 🇺🇲

4 Die with a smile – Lady gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

5 A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

6.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

7.Austin- Dasha 🇬🇧

8.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

9.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

10.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

3.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷

4.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸

5.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

7.Bauch beine po- Shirin David 🇩🇪

8. Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷

9.I adore you – Huel, Topci & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦

10. Lilien- Ayliva 🇩🇪

* si intendono "europee" le canzoni nelle quali l'interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

