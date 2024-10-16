Euromusica

Tutti i suoni d'Europa

Airplay e downloads: The Weeknd torna ad insidiare Myles Smith, Coldplay e Lady Gaga

di · 16 Ottobre 2024

airplay e downloads

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
3.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
4. Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲
5.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
6.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
7. Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
8.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇲
9.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
6.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
7.Shut up and dance- Sophie & The Giants 🇬🇧
8. Never going home tonight- David Guetta, Alesso & Madisson Love 🇫🇷🇸🇪🇺🇸
9.Higher- Tom Grennan 🇬🇧
10. I adore you – Hugel, Topic & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
3.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
4.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
5.Good luck babe – Chappel Roan 🇺🇲
6.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
7.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
8.The emptiness machine- Linkin Park 🇺🇲
9.Timeless- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti 🇨🇦 🇺🇲
10.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
2.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
3.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
4.I adore you – Hugel, Topic & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿
5.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
8.Bauch beine po – Shirin David 🇩🇪
9.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷
10. Lid- Lacazette🇩🇪

 

 

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

Potrebbero interessarti anche...

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *