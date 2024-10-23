Euromusica

The Weeknd raggiunge Myles Smith, Coldplay e Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars in vetta alle charts

di · 23 Ottobre 2024

airplay e downloads

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
2.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
3.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
4.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
6.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲
7.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
8.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
9.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇲
10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
6.Higher- Tom Grennan 🇬🇧
7.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
8.Never going home tonight- David Guetta, Alesso & Madisson Love 🇫🇷🇸🇪🇺🇸
9.Alibi- Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar & Yseult🇳🇱🇧🇷🇨🇵
10.Training season-Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
3.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
4.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
5.Good luck babe – Chappel Roan 🇺🇲
6.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
7.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
8.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
9.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
10.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
2.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
3.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
4.I adore you – Hugel, Topic & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿
5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
6.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
7.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
8.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷
9.Bauch beine po – Shirin David 🇩🇪
10. Wunder- Ayliva 🇩🇪

 

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

