Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars e Myles Smith protagonisti nelle charts europee

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

2.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

3.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

4.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

5.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

6.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

7.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲

8.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

9.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

10.Bad dreams- Teddy Swimns 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

3.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

4.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

6.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸

7.Higher – Tom Grennan 🇬🇧

8.Alibi- Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar & Yseult🇳🇱🇧🇷🇨🇵

9.I like it – Alesso & Nate Smith 🇸🇪🇺🇲

10.Honey boy – Purple Disco Machine & Benjamin Ingrosso Ft. Nile Rodgers & Shenseea – 🇩🇪 🇸🇪 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

3.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

4.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

5.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

6.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

7.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲

8.Good luck babe – Chappel Roan 🇺🇲

9.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

10.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

3.I adore you – Hugel, Topic & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿

4.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

5.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

6.Bauch beine po – Shirin David 🇩🇪

7.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

8.Cartier Santos- SDM 🇫🇷

9.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷

10.Wunder- Ayliva & Apache 207 🇩🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...