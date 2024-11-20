Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars protagonisti di airplay e downloads, entra Cesare Cremonini
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
2.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
3.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
6.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲
7.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
8.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
9.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇲
10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
3.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
4.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
6.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
7.Black friday- Tom Odell & Lost Frequencies 🇬🇧 🇧🇪
8.Kisses -Bl3Ss & Camrinwatsin Feat. Bbyclose 🇬🇧 🇮🇪
9.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
10.Higher – Tom Grennan 🇬🇧
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
2.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
3.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
4.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
5.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
7.Sailor song- Gigi Perez 🇺🇲
8.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
9.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
10.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
4.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷
5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
7.Rich girl. it girl- Shirin David & Sampagne 🇩🇪
8.Ora che non ho più t e- Cesare Cremonini 🇮🇹
9.Bauch beine po – Shirin David 🇩🇪
10.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.