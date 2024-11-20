Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars protagonisti di airplay e downloads, entra Cesare Cremonini

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

2.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

3.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

6.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲

7.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

8.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

9.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇲

10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

3.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

4.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

6.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸

7.Black friday- Tom Odell & Lost Frequencies 🇬🇧 🇧🇪

8.Kisses -Bl3Ss & Camrinwatsin Feat. Bbyclose 🇬🇧 🇮🇪

9.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

10.Higher – Tom Grennan 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

2.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

3.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

4.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

5.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

7.Sailor song- Gigi Perez 🇺🇲

8.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲

9.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

10.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

4.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷

5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

7.Rich girl. it girl- Shirin David & Sampagne 🇩🇪

8.Ora che non ho più t e- Cesare Cremonini 🇮🇹

9.Bauch beine po – Shirin David 🇩🇪

10.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

