Airplay e downloads: The Weekend rispunta in vetta con Myles Smith e… gli Wham

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

2.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

3.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

7.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

8.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲

9.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

3.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

4.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

5.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

6.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

7.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸

8.Higher – Tom Grennan 🇬🇧

9.I adore you – Hugel, Arash, Topic ft Deacolm 🇨🇵🇸🇪🇩🇪🇿🇦

10 Alibi- Sevdaliza, Yseult, Pabllo Vittar 🇳🇱🇨🇵🇧🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

2.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

3.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

4.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

6.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

7.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

8.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲

9.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

10.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧

2.I adore you – Hugel, Arash, Topic ft Deacolm 🇨🇵🇸🇪🇩🇪🇿🇦

3.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

5.My baby-Jazeek 🇩🇪

6.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷

7.Bauch beine po – Shirin David 🇩🇪

8.Wunder- Aylivea & Apache 207 🇩🇪

9.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

10. Cartier Santos- SDM 🇫🇷

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

