Airplay e downloads: The Weekend rispunta in vetta con Myles Smith e… gli Wham

di · 28 Novembre 2024

airplay e downloads

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
2.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
3.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
7.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
8.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲
9.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
3.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
4.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
5.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
6.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
7.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
8.Higher – Tom Grennan 🇬🇧
9.I adore you – Hugel, Arash, Topic ft Deacolm 🇨🇵🇸🇪🇩🇪🇿🇦
10 Alibi- Sevdaliza, Yseult, Pabllo Vittar 🇳🇱🇨🇵🇧🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
2.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
3.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
4.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
6.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
7.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
8.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲
9.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
10.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
2.I adore you – Hugel, Arash, Topic ft Deacolm 🇨🇵🇸🇪🇩🇪🇿🇦
3.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.My baby-Jazeek 🇩🇪
6.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷
7.Bauch beine po – Shirin David 🇩🇪
8.Wunder- Aylivea & Apache 207 🇩🇪
9.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
10. Cartier Santos- SDM 🇫🇷

 

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

