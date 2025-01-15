Airplay e download: riecco The Weeknd, David Guetta & Ava Max insieme a Lola Young
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
2.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
3.Apt- Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲
4.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
5.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
6.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
7.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
8.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
9.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
10.Spot a fake- Ava Max 🇺🇲
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
2.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
3.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
4.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.Wave- Fast Boy & Raf 🇩🇪🇮🇹
8.World gone wild- Robins Schulz ft Sam Martin 🇩🇪 🇺🇲
9.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦
10.People watching – Sam Fender 🇬🇧
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
3.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
4.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲
5.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
7.Sailor song – Gigi Perez 🇺🇲
8.A bar song – Shaboozey-🇺🇲
9.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
10.Si antes te hubiera conocido – 🇨🇴
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
2.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
3.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
4.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦
5.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
6.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵
7.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
8.La La La – Naughy Boy ft Sam Smith 🇬🇧
9. Fata Morgana- Nina Chuba & Tokio Hotel 🇩🇪
10.I like the way you kiss me🇬🇧 🇨🇾
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente