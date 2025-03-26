Airplay e downloads: comandano ancora Lola Young e Rosé & Bruno Mars
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
2.Apt- Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲
3.Abracadabra-Lady Gaga🇺🇲
4.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
5.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
7.A bar song – Shaboozey 🇺🇲
8.Sports car- Tate McRae 🇨🇦
9.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
10.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars🇺🇲
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
2.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
3.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
4.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
6.Touch me – Asdis🇮🇸
7.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
8. Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
9.Chasing Paradise- Kygo & OneRepublic 🇳🇴 🇺🇲
10.Love is the only thing – Lost Frequencies 🇧🇪
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
3.Anxiety – Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸
4.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
5.Abracadabra- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
6.That’s so true – Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲
7.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
8.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
9. Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
10.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
2.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
3.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
4.The days- Chrystal & The Notions 🇬🇧
5.Wackelkontakt – Oimara 🇩🇪
6.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
7.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
8.Ciel – Gims 🇨🇵
9.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦
10.Wie? -Ayliva- 🇩🇪