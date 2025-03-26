Airplay e downloads: comandano ancora Lola Young e Rosé & Bruno Mars

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

2.Apt- Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲

3.Abracadabra-Lady Gaga🇺🇲

4.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧

5.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

7.A bar song – Shaboozey 🇺🇲

8.Sports car- Tate McRae 🇨🇦

9.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

10.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

2.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧

3.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

4.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

6.Touch me – Asdis🇮🇸

7.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

8. Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

9.Chasing Paradise- Kygo & OneRepublic 🇳🇴 🇺🇲

10.Love is the only thing – Lost Frequencies 🇧🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

3.Anxiety – Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸

4.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

5.Abracadabra- Lady Gaga🇺🇲

6.That’s so true – Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲

7.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

8.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

9. Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲

10.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

2.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

3.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

4.The days- Chrystal & The Notions 🇬🇧

5.Wackelkontakt – Oimara 🇩🇪

6.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

7.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

8.Ciel – Gims 🇨🇵

9.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦

10.Wie? -Ayliva- 🇩🇪

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...