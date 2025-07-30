Euromusica

Tutti i suoni d'Europa

Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran, Alex Warren e Lola Young comandano ma ecco anche Louiza e Justiin Bieber

di · 30 Luglio 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.Abracadabra-Lady Gaga 🇺🇲
5.End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲
6.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸
7.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
9..Mystical Magical- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
10. Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
6.Next summer- Damiano David 🇮🇹
7.Survive-Lewis Capaldi 🇬🇧
8.One thing- Lola Young 🇬🇧
9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
10.By your side -Leony 🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Golden- Huntr/X 🇺🇲
4.Messy -Lola Young🇬🇧
5.Jump-Blackpink 🇰🇷
6.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
7.Shake it to the max- Molyi, Silent Addy, Kalash & Maureen 🇺🇸🇬🇭🇫🇷🇮🇪
8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
9.Daisies-Justin Bieber 🇨🇦
10.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
4.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
5.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
6.Paranoid- Black Sabbath🇬🇧
7.Be Mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪
8.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza🇨🇵🇧🇷
9.Ninao-Gims 🇨🇵🇨🇬
10.Tau mich auf- Zartmann 🇩🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

Potrebbero interessarti anche...

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *