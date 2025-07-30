Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran, Alex Warren e Lola Young comandano ma ecco anche Louiza e Justiin Bieber
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
3.Messy – Lola Young
4.Abracadabra-Lady Gaga
5.End of the world – Miley Cyrus
6.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii
7.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith
8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
9..Mystical Magical- Benson Boone
10. Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
2.Messy – Lola Young
3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith
4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
6.Next summer- Damiano David
7.Survive-Lewis Capaldi
8.One thing- Lola Young
9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
10.By your side -Leony
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Azizam – Ed Sheeran
3.Golden- Huntr/X
4.Messy -Lola Young
5.Jump-Blackpink
6.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars
7.Shake it to the max- Molyi, Silent Addy, Kalash & Maureen
8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
9.Daisies-Justin Bieber 🇨🇦
10.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran
2.Messy -Lola Young
3.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
4.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
5.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
6.Paranoid- Black Sabbath
7.Be Mine- Kamrad
8.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza🇧🇷
9.Ninao-Gims 🇨🇬
10.Tau mich auf- Zartmann
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente