Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran, Alex Warren e Lola Young comandano ma ecco anche Louiza e Justiin Bieber

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

3.Messy – Lola Young

4.Abracadabra-Lady Gaga

5.End of the world – Miley Cyrus

6.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii

7.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith

8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺

9..Mystical Magical- Benson Boone

10. Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

2.Messy – Lola Young

3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith

4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

6.Next summer- Damiano David

7.Survive-Lewis Capaldi

8.One thing- Lola Young

9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

10.By your side -Leony

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Azizam – Ed Sheeran

3.Golden- Huntr/X

4.Messy -Lola Young

5.Jump-Blackpink

6.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars

7.Shake it to the max- Molyi, Silent Addy, Kalash & Maureen

8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

9.Daisies-Justin Bieber 🇨🇦

10.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran

2.Messy -Lola Young

3.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

4.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

5.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

6.Paranoid- Black Sabbath

7.Be Mine- Kamrad

8.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza 🇧🇷

9.Ninao-Gims 🇨🇬

10.Tau mich auf- Zartmann

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

