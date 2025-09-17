Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran e Alex Warren ancora protagonisti assoluti

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

4.Messy – Lola Young

5.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

6.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone

7.End of the world – Miley Cyrus

8.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae

9.Undressed- Sombr

10.Daisies- Justin Bieber

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Messy – Lola Young

3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

4.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith

5.Survive-Lewis Capaldi .

6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

7.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

8.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

9.Gold- Myles Smith .

10.The first time-Damiano David

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

4..Soda pop- Saja Boys

5.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe

6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

7.Jump-Blackpink

8.Messy -Lola Young

9.Back to friends- Sombr

10.The dead dance- Lady Gaga

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran

2.Messy -Lola Young

3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran

4.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

5.Man I need- Olivia Dean

6.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9

7.Be Mine- Kamrad

8.Tau mich auf- Zartmann

9.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

10.Ruinart -R2

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente