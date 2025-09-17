Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran e Alex Warren ancora protagonisti assoluti
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
3.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
4.Messy – Lola Young
5.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
6.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone
7.End of the world – Miley Cyrus
8.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae
9.Undressed- Sombr
10.Daisies- Justin Bieber
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Messy – Lola Young
3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
4.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith
5.Survive-Lewis Capaldi .
6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
7.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
8.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
9.Gold- Myles Smith.
10.The first time-Damiano David
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Golden- Huntr/X
3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
4..Soda pop- Saja Boys
5.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
7.Jump-Blackpink
8.Messy -Lola Young
9.Back to friends- Sombr
10.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran
2.Messy -Lola Young
3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran
4.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
5.Man I need- Olivia Dean
6.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9
7.Be Mine- Kamrad
8.Tau mich auf- Zartmann
9.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
10.Ruinart -R2
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente