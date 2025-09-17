Euromusica

Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran e Alex Warren ancora protagonisti assoluti

di · 17 Settembre 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
4.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
5.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
6.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
7.End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲
8.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae 🇺🇲
9.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
10.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Survive-Lewis Capaldi 🇬🇧.
6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
7.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
8.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
9.Gold- Myles Smith🇬🇧.
10.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4..Soda pop- Saja Boys 🇰🇷
5.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe🇺🇲
6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
7.Jump-Blackpink 🇰🇷
8.Messy -Lola Young🇬🇧
9.Back to friends- Sombr 🇺🇲
10.The dead dance- Lady Gaga🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
5.Man I need- Olivia Dean 🇬🇧
6.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9🇨🇵🇨🇬
7.Be Mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪
8.Tau mich auf- Zartmann 🇩🇪
9.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
10.Ruinart -R2🇨🇵

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

