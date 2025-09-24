Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran resiste, dominio del film K Pop Demon Hunters

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

4..Undressed- Sombr

5.Messy – Lola Young

6..End of the world – Miley Cyrus

7.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone

8.Daisies- Justin Bieber

9.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae

10.Azizam-Ed Sheeran

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Messy – Lola Young

3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

4.Survive-Lewis Capaldi .

5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

6.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith

7.The first time-Damiano David

8.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

9.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

10.Gold- Myles Smith .

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Golden- Huntr/X

2.Ordinary-Alex Warren

3.The dead dance- Lady Gaga

4.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

5.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe

6.Back to friends- Sombr

7.Soda pop- Saja Boys

8.How is done- Huntr/X

9.Undressed-Sombr

10.Your idol- Saja Boys

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran

2.Messy -Lola Young

3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran

4.Man I need- Olivia Dean

5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

6.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9

7.Soleil Bleu- Clue Soleil & Luiza 🇨🇵🇧🇷

8.Be Mine- Kamrad

9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

10.Questa domenica-Olly & JVLI

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

