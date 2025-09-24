Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran resiste, dominio del film K Pop Demon Hunters

Euromusica

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
4..Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
5.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
6..End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲
7.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
8.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦
9.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae 🇺🇲
10.Azizam-Ed Sheeran🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Survive-Lewis Capaldi 🇬🇧.
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
6.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
7.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
8.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
9.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
10.Gold- Myles Smith🇬🇧.

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
3.The dead dance- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
4.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
5.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe🇺🇲
6.Back to friends- Sombr 🇺🇲
7.Soda pop- Saja Boys 🇰🇷
8.How is done- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
9.Undressed-Sombr 🇺🇲
10.Your idol- Saja Boys 🇰🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Man I need- Olivia Dean 🇬🇧
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
6.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9🇨🇵🇨🇬
7.Soleil Bleu- Clue Soleil & Luiza 🇨🇵🇧🇷
8.Be Mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪
9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
10.Questa domenica-Olly & JVLI 🇮🇹

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

