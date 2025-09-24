Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran resiste, dominio del film K Pop Demon Hunters
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
3.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
4..Undressed- Sombr
5.Messy – Lola Young
6..End of the world – Miley Cyrus
7.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone
8.Daisies- Justin Bieber
9.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae
10.Azizam-Ed Sheeran
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Messy – Lola Young
3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
4.Survive-Lewis Capaldi .
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
6.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith
7.The first time-Damiano David
8.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
9.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
10.Gold- Myles Smith.
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Golden- Huntr/X
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren
3.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
4.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
5.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
6.Back to friends- Sombr
7.Soda pop- Saja Boys
8.How is done- Huntr/X
9.Undressed-Sombr
10.Your idol- Saja Boys
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran
2.Messy -Lola Young
3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran
4.Man I need- Olivia Dean
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
6.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9
7.Soleil Bleu- Clue Soleil & Luiza 🇨🇵🇧🇷
8.Be Mine- Kamrad
9.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
10.Questa domenica-Olly & JVLI
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente