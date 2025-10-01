Euromusica

Airplay e downloads: Sombr fa tripletta, Olly e Damiano David tengono alta l’Italia

1 Ottobre 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
4.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
5.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
6.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦
7.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
8.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae 🇺🇲
9.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe🇺🇲
10.End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Survive-Lewis Capaldi 🇬🇧.
4.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
5.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
7.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
8.Camera-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
9.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
10.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
3.The dead dance- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
4.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe🇺🇲
5.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
6.Soda pop- Saja Boys 🇰🇷
7.12 to 12- Sombr 🇺🇲
8.Undressed-Sombr 🇺🇲
9.Back to friends- Sombr 🇺🇲
10.How is done- Huntr/X 🇰🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Man I need- Olivia Dean 🇬🇧
5.Be Mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪
6.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
7.Tau mich auf-Zartmann 🇩🇪
8.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9🇨🇵🇨🇬
9.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza 🇨🇵🇧🇷
10.Questa domenica-Olly & JVLI 🇮🇹

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

