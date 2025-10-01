Airplay e downloads: Sombr fa tripletta, Olly e Damiano David tengono alta l’Italia
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
3.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
4.Messy – Lola Young
5.Undressed- Sombr
6.Daisies- Justin Bieber
7.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone
8.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae
9.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
10.End of the world – Miley Cyrus
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Messy – Lola Young
3.Survive-Lewis Capaldi .
4.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
5.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith
6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
7.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
8.Camera-Ed Sheeran
9.The first time-Damiano David
10.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Golden- Huntr/X
3.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
4.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
5.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
6.Soda pop- Saja Boys
7.12 to 12- Sombr
8.Undressed-Sombr
9.Back to friends- Sombr
10.How is done- Huntr/X
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran
2.Messy -Lola Young
3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran
4.Man I need- Olivia Dean
5.Be Mine- Kamrad
6.Where is my husband- Raye
7.Tau mich auf-Zartmann
8.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9
9.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza
10.Questa domenica-Olly & JVLI
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente