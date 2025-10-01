Airplay e downloads: Sombr fa tripletta, Olly e Damiano David tengono alta l’Italia

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

4.Messy – Lola Young

5.Undressed- Sombr

6.Daisies- Justin Bieber

7.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone

8.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae

9.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe

10.End of the world – Miley Cyrus

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Messy – Lola Young

3.Survive-Lewis Capaldi .

4.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

5.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith

6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

7.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

8.Camera-Ed Sheeran

9.The first time-Damiano David

10.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3.The dead dance- Lady Gaga

4.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe

5.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

6.Soda pop- Saja Boys

7.12 to 12- Sombr

8.Undressed-Sombr

9.Back to friends- Sombr

10.How is done- Huntr/X

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1..Sapphire-Ed Sheeran

2.Messy -Lola Young

3. Azizam – Ed Sheeran

4.Man I need- Olivia Dean

5.Be Mine- Kamrad

6.Where is my husband- Raye

7.Tau mich auf-Zartmann

8.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9

9.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza

10.Questa domenica-Olly & JVLI

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

