Airplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran domina ancora con “Sapphire”
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren
3.Undressed- Sombr
4.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
5.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
6.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae
7.End of the world -Miley Cyrus
8.Survive-Lewis Capaldi .
9.Messy – Lola Young
10.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Survive-Lewis Capaldi .
3.Messy – Lola Young
4.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
5.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith
6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
7.The first time-Damiano David
8.Camera-Ed Sheeran
9.Gold- Myles Smith
10.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Golden- Huntr/X
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren
3.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
4.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
5.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
7.Soda pop- Saja Boys
8.Man I need – Olivia Dean
9.Undressed-Sombr
10.12 to 12- Sombr
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran
2.Man I need – Olivia Dean
3.Where is my husband- Raye
4.Messy -Lola Young
3.Where is my husband- Raye
5. Azizam – Ed Sheeran
6.Be Mine- Kamrad
7.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9
8.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza
9.Akon- Jazeek
10.Charger- Triangle des Bermudes, Mc Yoshi, Mauvais Djo, Kokosvoice
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente