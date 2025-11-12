Euromusica

Airplay e downloads: tripletta per Ed Sheeran, doppietta per Damiano David

12 Novembre 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
5.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe🇺🇲
6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
7.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲
8.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦
9.Survive-Lewis Capaldi🇬🇧
10.The end of the world-Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Survive-Lewis Capaldi🇬🇧
3..Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.Azizam-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
5.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
6.Nice to meet you – Myls Smith🇬🇧
7.Camera-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵
9.Next summer- Damiano David 🇮🇹
10.By your side- Leony 🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
4.Man I need- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
6.The dead dance- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
7.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe🇺🇲
8.12 to 12- Sombr 🇺🇲
9.Opalite- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
10.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Berghain- Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor 🇪🇦🇮🇸🇺🇲
5.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
6.Be Mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪
7.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
8.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9🇨🇵🇨🇬
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇨🇵🇨🇬
10.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza 🇨🇵🇧🇷

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

