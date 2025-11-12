Airplay e downloads: tripletta per Ed Sheeran, doppietta per Damiano David

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Ordinary-Alex Warren

3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

4.Undressed- Sombr

5.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe

6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

7.Gabriela- Katseye

8.Daisies- Justin Bieber

9.Survive-Lewis Capaldi

10.The end of the world-Miley Cyrus

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Survive-Lewis Capaldi

3..Messy – Lola Young

4.Azizam-Ed Sheeran

5.The first time-Damiano David

6.Nice to meet you – Myls Smith

7.Camera-Ed Sheeran

8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

9.Next summer- Damiano David

10.By your side- Leony

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3.Ordinary-Alex Warren

4.Man I need- Olivia Dean

5.Where is my husband- Raye

6.The dead dance- Lady Gaga

7.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe

8.12 to 12- Sombr

9.Opalite- Taylor Swift

10.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Man I need – Olivia Dean

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

4.Berghain- Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor

5.Messy -Lola Young

6.Be Mine- Kamrad

7.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean

8.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9

9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

10.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...