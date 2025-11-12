Airplay e downloads: tripletta per Ed Sheeran, doppietta per Damiano David
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren
3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
4.Undressed- Sombr
5.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe
6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
7.Gabriela- Katseye
8.Daisies- Justin Bieber
9.Survive-Lewis Capaldi
10.The end of the world-Miley Cyrus
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Survive-Lewis Capaldi
3..Messy – Lola Young
4.Azizam-Ed Sheeran
5.The first time-Damiano David
6.Nice to meet you – Myls Smith
7.Camera-Ed Sheeran
8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
9.Next summer- Damiano David
10.By your side- Leony
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Golden- Huntr/X
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren
4.Man I need- Olivia Dean
5.Where is my husband- Raye
6.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
7.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
8.12 to 12- Sombr
9.Opalite- Taylor Swift
10.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Man I need – Olivia Dean
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
4.Berghain- Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor
5.Messy -Lola Young
6.Be Mine- Kamrad
7.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean
8.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
10.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente