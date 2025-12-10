Airplay e download- L’invasione dei classici di Natale nelle charts
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren
4.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe
5.Camera-Ed Sheeran
6.Undressed- Sombr
7.Gabriela- Katseye
8.Messy – Lola Young
9.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
10.The first time-Damiano David
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Camera-Ed Sheeran
3.Messy – Lola Young
4.The first time-Damiano David
5.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith
6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi
7.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
8.Last Christmas-Wham
9.All I Know- Rudimental & Khalid
10.Wait so long- Swedish house Mafia 🇸🇪
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Golden- Huntr/X
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren
4.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey
5.Last Christmas-Wham
6.Where is my husband- Raye
7.Man I need- Olivia Dean
8.Snowman- Sia 🇦🇺
9.Rockin around the Christmas tre – Brenda Lee
10.Merry Chsritmas Everyone-.Shakin’ Stevens
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Last Christmas-Wham
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4. Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens
5. Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
6.Wonderful Christmas Time- Paul mc Cartney
7.Merry Christmas – Ed Sheeran & Elton John
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
9.Gone, gone, gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇦🇺
10.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente