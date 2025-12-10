Euromusica

Airplay e download- L’invasione dei classici di Natale nelle charts

di · 10 Dicembre 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
4.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe🇺🇲
5.Camera-Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
6.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
7.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲
8.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
9.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
10.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Camera-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
5.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith🇬🇧
6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi🇬🇧
7.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵
8.Last Christmas-Wham🇬🇧
9.All I Know- Rudimental & Khalid 🇬🇧🇺🇲
10.Wait so long- Swedish house Mafia 🇸🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
4.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey 🇺🇸
5.Last Christmas-Wham🇬🇧
6.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
7.Man I need- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
8.Snowman- Sia 🇦🇺
9.Rockin around the Christmas tre – Brenda Lee 🇺🇸
10.Merry Chsritmas Everyone-.Shakin’ Stevens 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Last Christmas-Wham🇬🇧
2.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4. Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens🇬🇧
5. Sapphire- Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
6.Wonderful Christmas Time- Paul mc Cartney🇬🇧
7.Merry Christmas – Ed Sheeran & Elton John🇬🇧
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora  🇫🇷🇨🇬
9.Gone, gone, gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I🇫🇷 🇺🇸🇦🇺
10.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9🇫🇷🇨🇬

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

