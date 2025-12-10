Airplay e download- L’invasione dei classici di Natale nelle charts

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Ordinary-Alex Warren

4.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe

5.Camera-Ed Sheeran

6.Undressed- Sombr

7.Gabriela- Katseye

8.Messy – Lola Young

9.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

10.The first time-Damiano David

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Camera-Ed Sheeran

3.Messy – Lola Young

4.The first time-Damiano David

5.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith

6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi

7.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

8.Last Christmas-Wham

9.All I Know- Rudimental & Khalid

10.Wait so long- Swedish house Mafia 🇸🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3.Ordinary-Alex Warren

4.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey

5.Last Christmas-Wham

6.Where is my husband- Raye

7.Man I need- Olivia Dean

8.Snowman- Sia 🇦🇺

9.Rockin around the Christmas tre – Brenda Lee

10.Merry Chsritmas Everyone-.Shakin’ Stevens

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Last Christmas-Wham

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4. Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens

5. Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

6.Wonderful Christmas Time- Paul mc Cartney

7.Merry Christmas – Ed Sheeran & Elton John

8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

9.Gone, gone, gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇦🇺

10.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

