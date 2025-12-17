Euromusica

Tutti i suoni d'Europa

Airplay e downloads: l’irruzione del Natale, anche in versione pop

di · 17 Dicembre 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
4.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe🇺🇲
5.Camera-Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
6.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
7.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲
8.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
9.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
10.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Camera-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
5.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵
6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi🇬🇧
7.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea🇬🇧
8.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
9.All I Know- Rudimental & Khalid 🇬🇧🇺🇲
10.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
3.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey 🇺🇸
4.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
5.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
6.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
7.Rockin’ around the Christmas tree – Brenda Lee🇺🇸
8.Man I need- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
9.Snowman- Sia 🇦🇺
10.Jingle bell rock- Bobby Helms 🇺🇸

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
2.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4. Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens🇬🇧
5. Do they know it’s Christmas- Band Aid 🇮🇪 🇬🇧
6.Wonderful Christmas time- Paul Mc Cartney 🇬🇧
7.Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora  🇫🇷🇨🇬
9.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
10.Happy XMas (War is over)- John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band 🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

Potrebbero interessarti anche...

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *