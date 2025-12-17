Airplay e downloads: l’irruzione del Natale, anche in versione pop

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Ordinary-Alex Warren

4.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe

5.Camera-Ed Sheeran

6.Undressed- Sombr

7.Gabriela- Katseye

8.Messy – Lola Young

9.The first time-Damiano David

10.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Camera-Ed Sheeran

3.Messy – Lola Young

4.The first time-Damiano David

5.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi

7.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea

8.Last Christmas- Wham

9.All I Know- Rudimental & Khalid

10.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey

4.Last Christmas- Wham

5.Ordinary-Alex Warren

6.Where is my husband- Raye

7.Rockin’ around the Christmas tree – Brenda Lee

8.Man I need- Olivia Dean

9.Snowman- Sia 🇦🇺

10.Jingle bell rock- Bobby Helms

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Last Christmas- Wham

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4. Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens

5. Do they know it’s Christmas- Band Aid 🇮🇪

6.Wonderful Christmas time- Paul Mc Cartney

7.Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran

8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

9.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇦🇺

10.Happy XMas (War is over)- John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

