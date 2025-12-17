Airplay e downloads: l’irruzione del Natale, anche in versione pop
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren
4.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe
5.Camera-Ed Sheeran
6.Undressed- Sombr
7.Gabriela- Katseye
8.Messy – Lola Young
9.The first time-Damiano David
10.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Camera-Ed Sheeran
3.Messy – Lola Young
4.The first time-Damiano David
5.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi
7.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea
8.Last Christmas- Wham
9.All I Know- Rudimental & Khalid
10.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Golden- Huntr/X
3.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey
4.Last Christmas- Wham
5.Ordinary-Alex Warren
6.Where is my husband- Raye
7.Rockin’ around the Christmas tree – Brenda Lee
8.Man I need- Olivia Dean
9.Snowman- Sia 🇦🇺
10.Jingle bell rock- Bobby Helms
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Last Christmas- Wham
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4. Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens
5. Do they know it’s Christmas- Band Aid 🇮🇪
6.Wonderful Christmas time- Paul Mc Cartney
7.Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
9.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇦🇺
10.Happy XMas (War is over)- John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente