Airplay & downloads: in mezzo ai classici pop natalizi spunta qualche novità

di · 24 Dicembre 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
4.Camera-Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
5.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲
6.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
7.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
8.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
9..No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe🇺🇲
10.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Camera-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea🇬🇧
5.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi🇬🇧
7.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
8.Azizam-Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
9. Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
10.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
3.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey 🇺🇸
4.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
5.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
6.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
7.Snowman- Sia 🇦🇺
8.Rockin’ around the Christmas tree – Brenda Lee🇺🇸
9..Jingle bell rock- Bobby Helms 🇺🇸
10.Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
2.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
3.Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens🇬🇧
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea🇬🇧
6.Do they know it’s Christmas- Band Aid 🇮🇪 🇬🇧
7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
8. Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025  🇩🇰 🇱🇹
9.Happy XMas (War is over)- John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band🇬🇧
10.Wonderful Christmas time- Paul Mc Cartney 🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

