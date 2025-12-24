Airplay & downloads: in mezzo ai classici pop natalizi spunta qualche novità
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren
4.Camera-Ed Sheeran
5.Gabriela- Katseye
6.Undressed- Sombr
7.Messy – Lola Young
8.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
9..No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe
10.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Camera-Ed Sheeran
3.Messy – Lola Young
4.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea
5.The first time-Damiano David
6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi
7.Last Christmas- Wham
8.Azizam-Ed Sheeran
9. Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
10.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Last Christmas- Wham
3.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey
4.Golden- Huntr/X
5.Ordinary-Alex Warren
6.Where is my husband- Raye
7.Snowman- Sia
8.Rockin’ around the Christmas tree – Brenda Lee
9..Jingle bell rock- Bobby Helms
10.Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Last Christmas- Wham
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean
5.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea
6.Do they know it’s Christmas- Band Aid
7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
8. Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025 🇩🇰 🇱🇹
9.Happy XMas (War is over)- John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band
10.Wonderful Christmas time- Paul Mc Cartney
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente