Airplay & downloads: in mezzo ai classici pop natalizi spunta qualche novità

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Ordinary-Alex Warren

4.Camera-Ed Sheeran

5.Gabriela- Katseye

6.Undressed- Sombr

7.Messy – Lola Young

8.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

9..No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe

10.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Camera-Ed Sheeran

3.Messy – Lola Young

4.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea

5.The first time-Damiano David

6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi

7.Last Christmas- Wham

8.Azizam-Ed Sheeran

9. Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

10.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Last Christmas- Wham

3.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey

4.Golden- Huntr/X

5.Ordinary-Alex Warren

6.Where is my husband- Raye

7.Snowman- Sia

8.Rockin’ around the Christmas tree – Brenda Lee

9..Jingle bell rock- Bobby Helms

10.Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Last Christmas- Wham

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Merry Christmas Everyone-Shakin’ Stevens

4.Man I need – Olivia Dean

5.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea

6.Do they know it’s Christmas- Band Aid

7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

8. Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025 🇩🇰 🇱🇹

9.Happy XMas (War is over)- John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band

10.Wonderful Christmas time- Paul Mc Cartney

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...