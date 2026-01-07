Airplay e downloads: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran e Raye aprono l’anno in vetta
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren
3.Gabriela- Katseye
4.Undressed- Sombr
5.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
6.Camera-Ed Sheeran
7.Messy – Lola Young
8.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe
9.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith
10.The first time-Damiano David
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Camera-Ed Sheeran
3.Messy – Lola Young
4.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith
5.The first time-Damiano David
6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi
7.Azizam-Ed Sheeran
8.All I Know- Rudimental & Khalid
9. Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
10.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Golden- Huntr/X
3.Where is my husband- Raye
4.Ordinary-Alex Warren
5.Man I need – Olivia Dean
6.End of beginnig – Djo
7.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025
8.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
9.12 to 12- Sombr
10.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025
3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
4.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
5. Running up that hill- Kate Bush
6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
7.Messy – Lola Young
8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇳🇬
9. Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man after midnight)- ABBA🇸🇪
10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Théodora🇫🇷🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente