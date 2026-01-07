Euromusica

Airplay e downloads: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran e Raye aprono l’anno in vetta

di · 7 Gennaio 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
3.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲
4.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
5.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
6.Camera-Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
7.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
8.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe🇺🇲
9.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith🇬🇧
10.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Camera-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith🇬🇧
5.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi🇬🇧
7.Azizam-Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
8.All I Know- Rudimental & Khalid🇬🇧🇺🇲
9. Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
10.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
3.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
4.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
5.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
6.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
7.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025  🇩🇰 🇱🇹
8.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
9.12 to 12- Sombr 🇺🇲
10.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025  🇩🇰 🇱🇹
3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
4.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
5. Running up that hill- Kate Bush 🇬🇧
6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
7.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
9. Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man after midnight)- ABBA🇸🇪
10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Théodora🇫🇷🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

