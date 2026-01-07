Airplay e downloads: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran e Raye aprono l’anno in vetta

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Ordinary-Alex Warren

3.Gabriela- Katseye

4.Undressed- Sombr

5.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

6.Camera-Ed Sheeran

7.Messy – Lola Young

8.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe

9.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith

10.The first time-Damiano David

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Camera-Ed Sheeran

3.Messy – Lola Young

4.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith

5.The first time-Damiano David

6.Survive-Lewis Capaldi

7.Azizam-Ed Sheeran

8.All I Know- Rudimental & Khalid

9. Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

10.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3.Where is my husband- Raye

4.Ordinary-Alex Warren

5.Man I need – Olivia Dean

6.End of beginnig – Djo

7.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025

8.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

9.12 to 12- Sombr

10.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025

3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

4.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪

5. Running up that hill- Kate Bush

6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

7.Messy – Lola Young

8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems 🇳🇬

9. Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man after midnight)- ABBA🇸🇪

10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Théodora🇫🇷🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

