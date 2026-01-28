Airplay & Downloads: il ritorno di vecchie hit accanto ai big del momento
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
2.Where is my husband- Raye
4.Golden- Huntr/X
5.I just might- Bruno Mars
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean
7.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
8.Ordinary-Alex Warren
9.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
10.Gabriela- Katseye
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
5. All time high- Nico Santos 🇩🇪
6.Dont’ worry -Leony🇩🇪
7.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
8.Be Mine – Kamrad 🇩🇪
9.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025
10.Baby Goodby-Alle Farben 🇩🇪
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.End of beginnig – Djo
3.Golden- Huntr/X
4.Where is my husband- Raye
5.I just might- Bruno Mars
6.Ordinary-Alex Warren
7.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
8.Lush life- Zara Larsson
9.Man I need – Olivia Dean
10.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
3..Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
5.I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon
6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
7.Papaoutai. Mykeeismind, Chil77, Unjaps
8.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Théodora
10.Every breath you take-Police
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente