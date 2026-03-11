Airplay e downloads: comandano Bruno Mars, Raye e Taylor Swift

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars

2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

3.Opalite- Taylor Swift

4.Where is my husband- Raye

5 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

6.Ordinary-Alex Warren

7.Man I need – Olivia Dean

8.End of beginning- Djo

9.Golden- Huntr/X

10.Aperture- Harry Styles

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4.Aperture- Harry Styles

5.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith

6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

7.I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon

8.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

10.All time High- Nico Santos

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.I just might- Bruno Mars

3.Where is my husband- Raye

4.Golden- Huntr/X

5.End of beginnig – Djo

6. DTMF- Bad Bunny

7.Ordinary-Alex Warren

8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

9.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson

10.Man I need – Olivia Dean

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

3.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson

4.Man I need – Olivia Dean

5.Lush life- Zara Larsson

6.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

7..Aperture-Harry Styles

8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean

10.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

