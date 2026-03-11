Euromusica

Airplay e downloads: comandano Bruno Mars, Raye e Taylor Swift

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
4.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
5 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
6.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
7.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
8.End of beginning- Djo🇺🇲
9.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
10.Aperture- Harry Styles 🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Aperture- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
5.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
7.I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon🇬🇧
8.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
10.All time High- Nico Santos🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
3.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
4.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
5.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
6. DTMF- Bad Bunny🇵🇷
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
9.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson🇬🇧🇸🇪
10.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
3.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson🇬🇧🇸🇪
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
6.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
7..Aperture-Harry Styles 🇬🇧
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇫🇷🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩
9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
10.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

