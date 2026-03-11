Airplay e downloads: comandano Bruno Mars, Raye e Taylor Swift
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.I just might- Bruno Mars
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift
4.Where is my husband- Raye
5 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
6.Ordinary-Alex Warren
7.Man I need – Olivia Dean
8.End of beginning- Djo
9.Golden- Huntr/X
10.Aperture- Harry Styles
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Aperture- Harry Styles
5.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
7.I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon
8.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
10.All time High- Nico Santos
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.I just might- Bruno Mars
3.Where is my husband- Raye
4.Golden- Huntr/X
5.End of beginnig – Djo
6. DTMF- Bad Bunny
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren
8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
9.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson
10.Man I need – Olivia Dean
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
3.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean
5.Lush life- Zara Larsson
6.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
7..Aperture-Harry Styles
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean
10.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente