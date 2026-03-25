Airplay e downloads: Raye conquista uno dei primi posti
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.I just might- Bruno Mars
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift
4.Where is my husband- Raye
5 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
6. Homewrcker- Sombr
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren
8.End of beginning- Djo
9.Man I need – Olivia Dean
10.Golden- Huntr/X
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Aperture- Harry Styles
5.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
7.All time High- Nico Santos
8. So eay (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
9.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
10. Dont worry -Leony
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Golden- Huntr/X
4.End of beginnig – Djo
5..I just might- Bruno Mars
6.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren
8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
9..Man I need – Olivia Dean
10.Lush life- Zara Larsson
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson
3.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean
5.Lush life- Zara Larsson
6.American Girls- Harry Styles
7.Aperture-Harry Styles
8.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle
9.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente