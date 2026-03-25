Airplay e downloads: Raye conquista uno dei primi posti

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars

2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

3.Opalite- Taylor Swift

4.Where is my husband- Raye

5 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

6. Homewrcker- Sombr

7.Ordinary-Alex Warren

8.End of beginning- Djo

9.Man I need – Olivia Dean

10.Golden- Huntr/X

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4.Aperture- Harry Styles

5.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith

6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

7.All time High- Nico Santos

8. So eay (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

9.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

10. Dont worry -Leony

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Golden- Huntr/X

4.End of beginnig – Djo

5..I just might- Bruno Mars

6.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson

7.Ordinary-Alex Warren

8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

9..Man I need – Olivia Dean

10.Lush life- Zara Larsson

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson

3.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

4.Man I need – Olivia Dean

5.Lush life- Zara Larsson

6.American Girls- Harry Styles

7.Aperture-Harry Styles

8.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle

9.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...