Airplay & downloads: Raye domina tre classifiche su quattro
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Fever dream- Alex Warren
2.I just might- Bruno Mars
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift
4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
5.Homewrecker- Sombr
6.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless
7.Where is my husband- Raye
8.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
9.End of beginning- Djo
10.American Girls- Harry Styles
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
3.American Girls- Harry Styles
4.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle
5.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan
6.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
7.Man I need – Olivia Dean
8.All time High- Nico Santos
9.To love somebody- Holly Humberstone
10.Dont’ worry- Leony
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Dracula-Tame Impala
3.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
4.Golden- Huntr/X
5.End of beginnig – Djo
6.I just might- Bruno Mars
7.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber ft Nicki Minaj 🇨🇦🇹🇹
8.Ordinary-Alex Warren
9.Fever dream- Alex Warren
10.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
3.Lush life- Zara Larsson
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean
5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson
6.American Girls- Harry Styles
7.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean
8.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
9.Rein me in – Sam Fender & Olivia Dean
10. Spa- Maitre Gims & Theodora
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente