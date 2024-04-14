Top of the charts: Beyoncé e Future & Metro Boomin dominano la scena

Euromusica

Soltanto il dj e producer anglo-cipriota Artemas con la sua “I like the way you kiss me”, tiene testa all’accoppiata made in Usa formata da Beyoncè e da Future &Metro Boomin

 

🇦🇱
SINGOLI:Thuj- Geasy & Ledri Vula
ALBUM: Petale- Marsela Cibukaj

🇦🇲
SINGOLI: Ballada- Xcho & mot
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇦🇹
SINGOLI:I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé

🇦🇿
SINGOLI: LapZeynep Bastık
ALBUM:WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇧🇪
SINGOLI Fiandre:Texas Hold’em- Beyoncè
SINGOLI Vallonia: Beautiful things- Benson Boone
RADIO Germanofona:Turn The Lights Back On-Billy Joel
ALBUM Fiandre: Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé
ALBUM Vallonia: Saudade- Green Montana

🇧🇾
SINGOLI: Heart over mind- Alan Walker & Daya
ALBUM:Face-Jimin

🇧🇬
SINGOLI: Lose control- Teddy Swims
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇨🇿
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇨🇾
SINGOLI:Lose control- Teddy Swims
ALBUM:Might delete later- J.Cole

🇭🇷
SINGOLI nazionali Ne mogu ti reci -Oliver Dragojević
SINGOLI internazionali: Texas Hold’em- Beyoncè
ALBUM nazionali: Indexi-Indexi
ALBUM internazionali:Eternal sunshine- Ariana Grande

🇩🇰
SINGOLI: Bellevue- Tobias Rahim ft D1ma
ALBUM: Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé

🇪🇪
SINGOLI:Beautiful things- Benson Boone
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇫🇮
SINGOLI:Uuteen eiliseen – Mirella
ALBUM:Pehmoaino -Soittorasia

🇫🇷
SINGOLI:Beautiful things- Benson Boone
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé

🇩🇪
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: Gute laune ungerecht verteilt-Kettcar

🇬🇧
SINGOLI:  Too sweet- Hozier
ALBUM: All quiet on the eastern esplanade-Libertines

🇬🇷
SINGOLI nazionali:Taxidi- Marina Spanou
SINGOLI internazionali: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: Exodus- Bob Marley & The Waylers

🇮🇪
SINGOLI: Too sweet- Hozier
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé

🇮🇸
SINGOLI: Texas Hold’em- Beyoncé
ALBUM:Vogguvisur-Hafdis Huld

🇮🇱
SINGOLI nazionali: Hakol letova – Narkis
SINGOLI internazionali: Texas Hold’em- Beyoncé
ALBUM:Mishh liles- Omer Adam

🇮🇹
SINGOLI: L’ultima poesia- Ultimo & Geolier
ALBUM: Icon- Tony Effe

🇱🇻
SINGOLI: Lovers in a past life- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man
ALBUM:WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇱🇹
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: Plastika- Free Finga

🇱🇺
SINGOLI:Beautiful things- Benson Boone
ALBUM:Might Delete Later- J.Cole

🇲🇰
SINGOLI: I don’t wanna wait- David Guetta & One Republic
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇲🇹
SINGOLI nazionali: Juliette- Aidan
SINGOLI internazionali: Texas hold’em- Beyoncé
ALBUM: Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé

🇲🇩
SINGOLI: Harizma- Wallem
ALBUM: +373-Satoshi

🇳🇴
SINGOLI: BÆrum bitches (mannschaft)-SØte og rare gutter, mannschaft
ALBUM: Fireworks & rollerblades-  Benson Boone

🇳🇱
SINGOLI: Sugardaddy- Roxy Dekker
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé

🇵🇱
SINGOLI:Ne Rozumiju – Vixen
ALBUM:  Ostatnie Takie Emocje – Sarius

🇵🇹
SINGOLI:Alò-Dillaz
ALBUM: O próprio- Dillaz

🇷🇴
SINGOLI nazionali: Noaptea ne fura iubiri -Theo Rose ft Andrei Ursu
SINGOLI internazionali: Stumblin’ in- Cyril
ALBUM:WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇷🇺
SINGOLI: Training season- Dua Lipa
ALBUM: Platina-Platina

🇸🇲
RADIO:Casa mia- Ghali

🇷🇸
SINGOLI nazionali: Viski -Nikolija feat. Inas
SINGOLI internazionali:Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine
ALBUM: Lavina- Nikolija

🇸🇰
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇸🇮
SINGOLI nazionali:  Glej me, sanjam – Balladero
SINGOLI internazionali: Texas hold’em- Beyoncè
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇪🇸
SINGOLI: X’clusivo-Gonzy
ALBUM: Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé

🇸🇪
SINGOLI:Ven fam e du? – Hoooja & Miriam Bryant
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé

🇨🇭
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇹🇷
SINGOLI:Lap– Zeynep Bastık
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé

🇺🇦

SINGOLI:Theresa & Maria- alyona alyona & Jerry Heil
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin

🇭🇺
SINGOLI:Cipoe- Azariah
ALBUM: Vagy mindent vagy semmit-Pogány Induló

