Top of the charts: Beyoncé e Future & Metro Boomin dominano la scena
Soltanto il dj e producer anglo-cipriota Artemas con la sua “I like the way you kiss me”, tiene testa all’accoppiata made in Usa formata da Beyoncè e da Future &Metro Boomin
SINGOLI:Thuj- Geasy & Ledri Vula
ALBUM: Petale- Marsela Cibukaj
SINGOLI: Ballada- Xcho & mot
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI:I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé
SINGOLI: Lap– Zeynep Bastık
ALBUM:WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI Fiandre:Texas Hold’em- Beyoncè
SINGOLI Vallonia: Beautiful things- Benson Boone
RADIO Germanofona:Turn The Lights Back On-Billy Joel
ALBUM Fiandre: Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé
ALBUM Vallonia: Saudade- Green Montana
SINGOLI: Heart over mind- Alan Walker & Daya
ALBUM:Face-Jimin
SINGOLI: Lose control- Teddy Swims
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI:Lose control- Teddy Swims
ALBUM:Might delete later- J.Cole
SINGOLI nazionali Ne mogu ti reci -Oliver Dragojević
SINGOLI internazionali: Texas Hold’em- Beyoncè
ALBUM nazionali: Indexi-Indexi
ALBUM internazionali:Eternal sunshine- Ariana Grande
SINGOLI: Bellevue- Tobias Rahim ft D1ma
ALBUM: Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé
SINGOLI:Beautiful things- Benson Boone
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI:Uuteen eiliseen – Mirella
ALBUM:Pehmoaino -Soittorasia
SINGOLI:Beautiful things- Benson Boone
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: Gute laune ungerecht verteilt-Kettcar
SINGOLI: Too sweet- Hozier
ALBUM: All quiet on the eastern esplanade-Libertines
SINGOLI nazionali:Taxidi- Marina Spanou
SINGOLI internazionali: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: Exodus- Bob Marley & The Waylers
SINGOLI: Too sweet- Hozier
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé
SINGOLI: Texas Hold’em- Beyoncé
ALBUM:Vogguvisur-Hafdis Huld
SINGOLI nazionali: Hakol letova – Narkis
SINGOLI internazionali: Texas Hold’em- Beyoncé
ALBUM:Mishh liles- Omer Adam
SINGOLI: L’ultima poesia- Ultimo & Geolier
ALBUM: Icon- Tony Effe
SINGOLI: Lovers in a past life- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man
ALBUM:WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: Plastika- Free Finga
SINGOLI:Beautiful things- Benson Boone
ALBUM:Might Delete Later- J.Cole
SINGOLI: I don’t wanna wait- David Guetta & One Republic
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI nazionali: Juliette- Aidan
SINGOLI internazionali: Texas hold’em- Beyoncé
ALBUM: Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé
SINGOLI: Harizma- Wallem
ALBUM: +373-Satoshi
SINGOLI: BÆrum bitches (mannschaft)-SØte og rare gutter, mannschaft
ALBUM: Fireworks & rollerblades- Benson Boone
SINGOLI: Sugardaddy- Roxy Dekker
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé
SINGOLI:Ne Rozumiju – Vixen
ALBUM: Ostatnie Takie Emocje – Sarius
SINGOLI:Alò-Dillaz
ALBUM: O próprio- Dillaz
SINGOLI nazionali: Noaptea ne fura iubiri -Theo Rose ft Andrei Ursu
SINGOLI internazionali: Stumblin’ in- Cyril
ALBUM:WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI: Training season- Dua Lipa
ALBUM: Platina-Platina
RADIO:Casa mia- Ghali
SINGOLI nazionali: Viski -Nikolija feat. Inas
SINGOLI internazionali:Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine
ALBUM: Lavina- Nikolija
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI nazionali: Glej me, sanjam – Balladero
SINGOLI internazionali: Texas hold’em- Beyoncè
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI: X’clusivo-Gonzy
ALBUM: Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé
SINGOLI:Ven fam e du? – Hoooja & Miriam Bryant
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé
SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI:Lap– Zeynep Bastık
ALBUM:Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé
SINGOLI:Theresa & Maria- alyona alyona & Jerry Heil
ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin
SINGOLI:Cipoe- Azariah
ALBUM: Vagy mindent vagy semmit-Pogány Induló