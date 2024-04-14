Top of the charts: Beyoncé e Future & Metro Boomin dominano la scena

Soltanto il dj e producer anglo-cipriota Artemas con la sua “I like the way you kiss me”, tiene testa all’accoppiata made in Usa formata da Beyoncè e da Future &Metro Boomin



SINGOLI:Thuj- Geasy & Ledri Vula

ALBUM: Petale- Marsela Cibukaj



SINGOLI: Ballada- Xcho & mot

ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI:I like the way you kiss me- Artemas

ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé



SINGOLI: Lap– Zeynep Bastık

ALBUM:WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI Fiandre:Texas Hold’em- Beyoncè

SINGOLI Vallonia: Beautiful things- Benson Boone

RADIO Germanofona:Turn The Lights Back On-Billy Joel

ALBUM Fiandre: Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé

ALBUM Vallonia: Saudade- Green Montana



SINGOLI: Heart over mind- Alan Walker & Daya

ALBUM:Face-Jimin



SINGOLI: Lose control- Teddy Swims

ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas

ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI:Lose control- Teddy Swims

ALBUM:Might delete later- J.Cole



SINGOLI nazionali Ne mogu ti reci -Oliver Dragojević

SINGOLI internazionali: Texas Hold’em- Beyoncè

ALBUM nazionali: Indexi-Indexi

ALBUM internazionali:Eternal sunshine- Ariana Grande



SINGOLI: Bellevue- Tobias Rahim ft D1ma

ALBUM: Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé



SINGOLI:Beautiful things- Benson Boone

ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI:Uuteen eiliseen – Mirella

ALBUM:Pehmoaino -Soittorasia





SINGOLI:Beautiful things- Benson Boone

ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé



SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas

ALBUM: Gute laune ungerecht verteilt-Kettcar



SINGOLI: Too sweet- Hozier

ALBUM: All quiet on the eastern esplanade-Libertines



SINGOLI nazionali:Taxidi- Marina Spanou

SINGOLI internazionali: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas

ALBUM: Exodus- Bob Marley & The Waylers



SINGOLI: Too sweet- Hozier

ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé



SINGOLI: Texas Hold’em- Beyoncé

ALBUM:Vogguvisur-Hafdis Huld



SINGOLI nazionali: Hakol letova – Narkis

SINGOLI internazionali: Texas Hold’em- Beyoncé

ALBUM:Mishh liles- Omer Adam



SINGOLI: L’ultima poesia- Ultimo & Geolier

ALBUM: Icon- Tony Effe



SINGOLI: Lovers in a past life- Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man

ALBUM:WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas

ALBUM: Plastika- Free Finga



SINGOLI:Beautiful things- Benson Boone

ALBUM:Might Delete Later- J.Cole



SINGOLI: I don’t wanna wait- David Guetta & One Republic

ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI nazionali: Juliette- Aidan

SINGOLI internazionali: Texas hold’em- Beyoncé

ALBUM: Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé



SINGOLI: Harizma- Wallem

ALBUM: +373-Satoshi



SINGOLI: BÆrum bitches (mannschaft)-SØte og rare gutter, mannschaft

ALBUM: Fireworks & rollerblades- Benson Boone



SINGOLI: Sugardaddy- Roxy Dekker

ALBUM:Cowboy Carter- Beyoncé



SINGOLI:Ne Rozumiju – Vixen

ALBUM: Ostatnie Takie Emocje – Sarius



SINGOLI:Alò-Dillaz

ALBUM: O próprio- Dillaz



SINGOLI nazionali: Noaptea ne fura iubiri -Theo Rose ft Andrei Ursu

SINGOLI internazionali: Stumblin’ in- Cyril

ALBUM:WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI: Training season- Dua Lipa

ALBUM: Platina-Platina



RADIO:Casa mia- Ghali



SINGOLI nazionali: Viski -Nikolija feat. Inas

SINGOLI internazionali:Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine

ALBUM: Lavina- Nikolija



SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas

ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI nazionali: Glej me, sanjam – Balladero

SINGOLI internazionali: Texas hold’em- Beyoncè

ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI: X’clusivo-Gonzy

ALBUM: Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé



SINGOLI:Ven fam e du? – Hoooja & Miriam Bryant

ALBUM:Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé



SINGOLI: I like the way you kiss me- Artemas

ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI:Lap– Zeynep Bastık

ALBUM:Cowboy Carter-Beyoncé

SINGOLI:Theresa & Maria- alyona alyona & Jerry Heil

ALBUM: WE DON’T TRUST YOU- Future & Metro Boomin



SINGOLI:Cipoe- Azariah

ALBUM: Vagy mindent vagy semmit-Pogány Induló

