Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa fa doppietta, ma ecco anche Hozier
Dua Lipa piazza un secondo brano nella top 10 europea. Ma arrivano anche Hozier e il nuovo di Jax Jones con Zoe Wees e Cascada
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
2.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
3.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸
4. Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸
5.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
6.Never be lonely- Jax Jones, Cascada & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇩🇪
7.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
8.Head down-Lost Frequencies ft Bastille 🇧🇪 🇬🇧
9.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
10.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
2.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸
3.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
4.Never be lonely- Jax Jones, Cascada & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇩🇪
5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
6.Head down-Lost Frequencies ft Bastille 🇧🇪 🇬🇧
7.Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
8.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
9.Alibi-Ella Henderson & Rudimental 🇬🇧
10.Houdini- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
3.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸
4.Texas Hold’em- Beyoncé 🇺🇸
5.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱
6.Stumblin’in- Cyril 🇺🇸
7.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
8.Fortnight- Taylow Swift ft Post Malone
9. Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪
10.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
3.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪
4.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸
5.Training season – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
6.Wunder – Aylive & Apache 207 🇩🇪
7.Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
8.Never be lonely- Jax Jones & Zoe Wees & Cascada 🇬🇧 🇩🇪
9.Vois su ton chemin- Bennett 🇩🇪
10.Lovers in a past live – Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man 🇬🇧