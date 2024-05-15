Airplay e downloads: Dua Lipa fa doppietta, ma ecco anche Hozier

Dua Lipa piazza un secondo brano nella top 10 europea. Ma arrivano anche Hozier e il nuovo di Jax Jones con Zoe Wees e Cascada

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

2.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

3.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸

4. Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸

5.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

6.Never be lonely- Jax Jones, Cascada & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇩🇪

7.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

8.Head down-Lost Frequencies ft Bastille 🇧🇪 🇬🇧

9.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸

10.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

2.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸

3.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

4.Never be lonely- Jax Jones, Cascada & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇩🇪

5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

6.Head down-Lost Frequencies ft Bastille 🇧🇪 🇬🇧

7.Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

8.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

9.Alibi-Ella Henderson & Rudimental 🇬🇧

10.Houdini- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

3.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸

4.Texas Hold’em- Beyoncé 🇺🇸

5.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱

6.Stumblin’in- Cyril 🇺🇸

7.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

8.Fortnight- Taylow Swift ft Post Malone

9. Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪

10.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

3.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪

4.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸

5.Training season – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

6.Wunder – Aylive & Apache 207 🇩🇪

7.Overdrive- Ofenbach ft Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷 🇺🇸

8.Never be lonely- Jax Jones & Zoe Wees & Cascada 🇬🇧 🇩🇪

9.Vois su ton chemin- Bennett 🇩🇪

10.Lovers in a past live – Calvin Harris & Rag’n Bone Man 🇬🇧

