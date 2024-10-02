Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars e Myles Smith: settimana da primato

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲

3.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

4.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

5.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

6.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

7.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇲

8.Die with a smile- Lady gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

9.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

10.Good luck babe – Chappel Roan 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

5.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸

6.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

7.Shut up and dance- Sophie & The Giants 🇬🇧

8.Honey Boy – Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso ft Nile Rodgers, Shenseea 🇩🇪 🇸🇪🇺🇲

9.I adore you – Huel, Topci & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦

10.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Die with a smile – Lady gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

2.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

3.The emptiness machine- Linkin Park 🇺🇲

4.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

5.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

6.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲

7.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

8.Good luck babe – Chappel Roan 🇺🇲

9.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

10. Austin- Dasha 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧

2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧

3.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

4.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

5.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷

6.I adore you – Huel, Topci & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦

7.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸

8.Bauch beine po – Shirin David 🇩🇪

9.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷

10.We Pray- Colplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

