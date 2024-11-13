Euromusica

Myles Smith e l’accoppiata Lady Gaga -Bruno Mars dominano airplay e downloads

di · 13 Novembre 2024

airplay e downloads

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
2.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
3.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
4.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
5.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
6.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
7.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲
8.Austin-Dasha 🇺🇲
9.Bad dreams- Teddy Swimns 🇺🇲
10.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
5.Higher – Tom Grennan 🇬🇧
6.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
7.Black friday-Tom Odell / Lost Frequencies 🇧🇪 🇬🇧
8.I adore you – Hugel, Topic & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿
9.Alibi- Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar & Yseult🇳🇱🇧🇷🇨🇵
10.I like it – Alesso & Nate Smith 🇸🇪🇺🇲

 

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
3.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
4.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
5.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
6.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
7.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
8.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
9.Sailor Song- Gigi Perez 🇺🇲
10.Good luck babe – Chappel Roan 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.I adore you – Hugel, Topic & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿
3.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
4.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
5.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷
6.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
7.Bauch beine po – Shirin David 🇩🇪
8.Rich girl, it girl-Sirin David & Sampagne 🇩🇪
9. Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
10.Alibi- Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar & Yseult🇳🇱🇧🇷🇨🇵

 

 

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

