Nelle charts europee è già Natale: trionfo dei classici delle feste

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

2.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

3.Apt- Rosè& Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲

4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

5.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

6.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

7.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

8.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

9.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

10.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

2.Human being – Nico Santos 🇩🇪

3.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧

4.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

5.Born with a broke heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

7.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

8.Alibi- Sevdaliza, Yseult, Pabllo Vittar 🇳🇱🇨🇵🇧🇷

9.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

10.Black Friday (Pretty Like The Sun)- Tom Odell / Lost Frequencies 🇧🇪🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

3.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey 🇺🇲

4.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧

5.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

6.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲

7.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

8.Snowman-Sia 🇦🇺

9.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧

2.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵

3. Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin Stevens 🇬🇧

4.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

5.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea 🇬🇧

6.Do they know It’s Christmas – Band Aid 🇬🇧 🇮🇪🇨🇵

7.I adore you – Hugel, Arash, Topic ft Deacolm 🇨🇵🇸🇪🇩🇪🇿🇦

8..Nanani nanana- Gazo 🇫🇷

9.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷

10.The Fairytale of The New York- The Pogues & Kirsty Maccol 🇮🇪 🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...