Nelle charts europee è già Natale: trionfo dei classici delle feste
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
2.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
3.Apt- Rosè& Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲
4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
5.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
6.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
7.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
8.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
9.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
10.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
2.Human being – Nico Santos 🇩🇪
3.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
4.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Born with a broke heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
8.Alibi- Sevdaliza, Yseult, Pabllo Vittar 🇳🇱🇨🇵🇧🇷
9.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
10.Black Friday (Pretty Like The Sun)- Tom Odell / Lost Frequencies 🇧🇪🇬🇧
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
3.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey 🇺🇲
4.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
5.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
6.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲
7.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
8.Snowman-Sia 🇦🇺
9.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
2.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵
3. Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin Stevens 🇬🇧
4.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
5.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea 🇬🇧
6.Do they know It’s Christmas – Band Aid 🇬🇧 🇮🇪🇨🇵
7.I adore you – Hugel, Arash, Topic ft Deacolm 🇨🇵🇸🇪🇩🇪🇿🇦
8..Nanani nanana- Gazo 🇫🇷
9.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷
10.The Fairytale of The New York- The Pogues & Kirsty Maccol 🇮🇪 🇬🇧
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.