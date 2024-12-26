Euromusica

Tutti i suoni d'Europa

Airplay e downloads: in mezzo ai classici del Natale pop spunta il remix degli Alphaville

di · 26 Dicembre 2024

airplay e downloads

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
2.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
3.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
4.Apt- Rosè& Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲
5.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
6.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
7.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
8.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
9.Spot a fake- Ava Max 🇺🇲
10.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
2.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
3.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
4.Human being – Nico Santos 🇩🇪
5.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea 🇬🇧
6.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
7.All my life- Purple Disco Machine & The Magician 🇩🇪 🇧🇪
8.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
9.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith 🇬🇧
10.I adore you – Hugel, Arash, Topic ft Deacolm 🇨🇵🇸🇪🇩🇪🇿🇦

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
3.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
4.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey 🇺🇲
5.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
6.Snowman-Sia 🇦🇺
7.Rockin aroung the Christmas tree-Brenda Lee 🇺🇲
8.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲
9.Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin Stevens 🇬🇧
10.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧
2.Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin Stevens 🇬🇧
3.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea 🇬🇧
4.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵
5.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
6.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
7.Do they know It’s Christmas – Band Aid 🇬🇧 🇮🇪🇨🇵
8.Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
9.Happy Xmas (War os over)- John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band 🇬🇧
10.The Fairytale of The New York- The Pogues & Kirsty Maccoll 🇮🇪 🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

Potrebbero interessarti anche...

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *