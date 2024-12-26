Airplay e downloads: in mezzo ai classici del Natale pop spunta il remix degli Alphaville

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

2.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

3.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

4.Apt- Rosè& Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲

5.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

6.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

7.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲

8.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

9.Spot a fake- Ava Max 🇺🇲

10.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

2.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

3.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

4.Human being – Nico Santos 🇩🇪

5.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea 🇬🇧

6.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

7.All my life- Purple Disco Machine & The Magician 🇩🇪 🇧🇪

8.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

9.Nice to meet you – Myles Smith 🇬🇧

10.I adore you – Hugel, Arash, Topic ft Deacolm 🇨🇵🇸🇪🇩🇪🇿🇦

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

3.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧

4.All I want for Christmas is you – Mariah Carey 🇺🇲

5.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

6.Snowman-Sia 🇦🇺

7.Rockin aroung the Christmas tree-Brenda Lee 🇺🇲

8.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲

9.Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin Stevens 🇬🇧

10.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧

2.Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin Stevens 🇬🇧

3.Driving home for Christmas- Chris Rea 🇬🇧

4.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵

5.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

6.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

7.Do they know It’s Christmas – Band Aid 🇬🇧 🇮🇪🇨🇵

8.Merry Christmas- Elton John & Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

9.Happy Xmas (War os over)- John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band 🇬🇧

10.The Fairytale of The New York- The Pogues & Kirsty Maccoll 🇮🇪 🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

