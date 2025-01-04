Album e singoli più venduti del 2024 in Germania e nel Regno Unito: Taylor swift regina
Taylor Swift trionfa nel 2024 in Germania e nel Regno Unito: è lei la regina degli album. Fra i singoli vincono Artemas e Noaha Kahan
Best selling Singles of 2024 – Regno Unito
- Stick Season- Noah Kahan 🇺🇸 1.99 milioni di copie
- Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇸 1.79 milioni
- Espresso- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸 1.75
- Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸
- Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
- A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaboozey 🇺🇸
- Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
- Good luck babe- Chappel Roan 🇺🇸
- Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
- Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
Best selling Album of 2024 – Regno Unito
- The tortured poets department- Taylow Swift 🇺🇸 783,800 copie
- The Highights- The weeknd 🇨🇦
- Shot ‘n sweet – Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
- Stick season- Noah Kahan 🇺🇸
- Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
- The rise and fall of a Midwest Princess- Chappell Roan 🇺🇸
- 50 years don’t stop- Fleetwod Mac 🇺🇸 🇬🇧
- Brat- Charli XCX 🇬🇧
- Moon music- Coldplay 🇬🇧
- Guts -Olivia Rodrigo 🇬🇧
Best selling Singles of 2024 – Germania
- I like the way you kiss me – Artemas 🇬🇧🇨🇾
- Wunder- Ayliva & Apache 207 🇩🇪
- Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇸
- Stumblin’in-Cyril 🇺🇸
- Vois sur ton chemin- Bennett 🇩🇪
- Prada- Casso, Raye& D Block Europe 🇬🇧
- Zeit, das sich was dreh- Soho Bani, Herbert Gronemeyer, Ericson 🇩🇪
- Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207 🇩🇪
- Belong together- Mark Ambor 🇺🇸
- Overdrive- Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷🇺🇸
Best selling Album of 2024 – Germania
- The tortured poets department- Taylow Swift 🇺🇸
- Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
- From zero- Linkin Park 🇺🇸
- In liebe- Ayliva 🇩🇪
- Schwarzes Herz – Ayliva 🇩🇪
- Utopia-Travis Scott 🇺🇸
- Glas- Nina Chuba 🇩🇪
- 1989 Talor’s version- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸
- Die hoffnung kalut mir niemand- Kontra K 🇩🇪
- Lover – Taylor Swift 🇺🇸