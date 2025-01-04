Euromusica

Tutti i suoni d'Europa

Album e singoli più venduti del 2024 in Germania e nel Regno Unito: Taylor swift regina

di · 4 Gennaio 2025

Taylor Swift trionfa nel 2024 in Germania e nel Regno Unito: è lei la regina degli album. Fra i singoli vincono Artemas e Noaha Kahan

Best selling Singles of 2024 – Regno Unito

  1. Stick Season- Noah Kahan 🇺🇸 1.99 milioni di copie
  2. Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇸 1.79 milioni
  3. Espresso- Sabrina Carpenter  🇺🇸 1.75
  4. Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸
  5. Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
  6. A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaboozey 🇺🇸
  7. Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
  8. Good luck babe- Chappel Roan 🇺🇸
  9. Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
  10. Please Please Please – Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

Best  selling Album  of 2024 – Regno Unito

  1. The tortured poets department- Taylow Swift  🇺🇸 783,800 copie
  2. The Highights- The weeknd 🇨🇦
  3. Shot ‘n sweet – Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
  4. Stick season- Noah Kahan 🇺🇸
  5. Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
  6. The rise and fall of a Midwest Princess-  Chappell Roan 🇺🇸
  7. 50 years don’t stop- Fleetwod Mac 🇺🇸 🇬🇧
  8. Brat- Charli XCX 🇬🇧
  9. Moon music- Coldplay 🇬🇧
  10. Guts -Olivia Rodrigo 🇬🇧

Best selling Singles of 2024 – Germania

  1. I like the way you kiss me – Artemas 🇬🇧🇨🇾
  2. Wunder- Ayliva & Apache 207 🇩🇪
  3. Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇸
  4. Stumblin’in-Cyril 🇺🇸
  5. Vois sur ton chemin- Bennett 🇩🇪
  6. Prada- Casso, Raye& D Block Europe 🇬🇧
  7. Zeit, das sich was dreh- Soho Bani, Herbert Gronemeyer, Ericson 🇩🇪
  8. Komet- Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207  🇩🇪
  9. Belong together- Mark Ambor 🇺🇸
  10. Overdrive- Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine 🇫🇷🇺🇸

Best selling Album  of 2024 – Germania

  1. The tortured poets department- Taylow Swift  🇺🇸
  2. Hit me hard and soft – Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
  3. From zero- Linkin Park 🇺🇸
  4. In liebe- Ayliva 🇩🇪
  5. Schwarzes Herz – Ayliva 🇩🇪
  6. Utopia-Travis Scott 🇺🇸
  7. Glas- Nina Chuba 🇩🇪
  8. 1989 Talor’s version- Taylor Swift 🇺🇸
  9. Die hoffnung kalut mir niemand- Kontra K 🇩🇪
  10. Lover – Taylor Swift  🇺🇸

 

Potrebbero interessarti anche...

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *