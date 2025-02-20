Euromusica

Airplay e downloads: Lola Young e Rosè & Bruno Mars protagonisti

di · 20 Febbraio 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Apt- Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲
2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
4.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
5.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
6.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
7.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
8.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
9.Stargazing-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
10.Si antes t ehubiera conocido- Karol G 🇨🇴

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
2.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
4. Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
6.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
7.Rock’n roll- Leony 🇩🇪
8.Love is the only thing – Lost Frequencies 🇧🇪
9.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
10.Pomme- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪 🇨🇵

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
3.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.Abracadabra- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
5.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲
6.Not like us- Kendrick Lamar 🇺🇲
7.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
8.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
9.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
10.DTMF- Bad Bunny 🇵🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
2.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
3.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
4.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
5.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
6.The days – Crystal & Notion 🇬🇧
7.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦
8.Wackelkontakt – Oimara 🇩🇪
9.Ciel- Maitre Gims 🇨🇵
10.Fata Morgana- Nina Chuba & Tokio Hotel 🇩

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

