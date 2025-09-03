Airplay e downloads: doppietta per Damiano David, comandano Alex Warren e Ed Sheeran

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

4.Messy – Lola Young

5.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone

6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

7.End of the world – Miley Cyrus

8.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦

9.Undressed- Sombr

10.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1..Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

3.Messy – Lola Young

4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

5.Survive-Lewis Capaldi

6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

7.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

8.The first time-Damiano David

9.By your side -Leony

10.Next summer- Damiano David

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3.Azizam – Ed Sheeran

4.Jump-Blackpink

5.Soda pop- Saja Boys

6..Your Idol -Saja Boys

7.Messy -Lola Young

8..Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars

9.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran

10..No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran

2.Messy -Lola Young

3.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran

4.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey

5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

6.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza

7.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9 🇨🇬

8..Tau mich auf- Zartmann

9.Be Mine- Kamrad

10.Man I need- Olivia Dean

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

