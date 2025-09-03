Airplay e downloads: doppietta per Damiano David, comandano Alex Warren e Ed Sheeran
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
4.Messy – Lola Young
5.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone
6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
7.End of the world – Miley Cyrus
8.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦
9.Undressed- Sombr
10.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1..Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
3.Messy – Lola Young
4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
5.Survive-Lewis Capaldi
6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
7.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
8.The first time-Damiano David
9.By your side -Leony
10.Next summer- Damiano David
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Golden- Huntr/X
3.Azizam – Ed Sheeran
4.Jump-Blackpink
5.Soda pop- Saja Boys
6..Your Idol -Saja Boys
7.Messy -Lola Young
8..Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars
9.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran
10..No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran
2.Messy -Lola Young
3.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran
4.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
6.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza
7.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9🇨🇬
8..Tau mich auf- Zartmann
9.Be Mine- Kamrad
10.Man I need- Olivia Dean
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente