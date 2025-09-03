Euromusica

Tutti i suoni d'Europa

Airplay e downloads: doppietta per Damiano David, comandano Alex Warren e Ed Sheeran

di · 3 Settembre 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
5.Mystical Magical- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
6.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
7.End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲
8.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦
9.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
10.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1..Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
5.Survive-Lewis Capaldi 🇬🇧
6.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
7.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
8.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
9.By your side -Leony 🇩🇪
10.Next summer- Damiano David 🇮🇹

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
3.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Jump-Blackpink 🇰🇷
5.Soda pop- Saja Boys 🇰🇷
6..Your Idol -Saja Boys 🇰🇷
7.Messy -Lola Young🇬🇧
8..Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
9.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
10..No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
5.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
6.Soleil Bleu-Bleu Soleil & Luiza🇨🇵🇧🇷
7.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9🇨🇵🇨🇬
8..Tau mich auf- Zartmann 🇩🇪
9.Be Mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪
10.Man I need- Olivia Dean 🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

Potrebbero interessarti anche...

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *