Ariplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift piazzano più brani in classifica

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Ordinary-Alex Warren

3.Undressed- Sombr

4.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

5.Messy – Lola Young

6.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae

7.EndEnd of the world -Miley Cyrus

8.End of the world -Miley Cyrus

9.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

10.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Messy – Lola Young

3.Survive-Lewis Capaldi .

4.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

5.The first time-Damiano David

6.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith

7.Camera-Ed Sheeran

8.Show me love – Wizthemc & Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦

9.Gold- Myles Smith

10.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Golden- Huntr/X

2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

3.Ordinary-Alex Warren

4.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe

5.The dead dance- Lady Gaga

6.Opalite- Taylor Swift

7.Soda pop- Saja Boys

8.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

9.Undressed-Sombr

10.12 to 12- Sombr

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran

2.Man I need – Olivia Dean

3.Where is my husband- Raye

4.Messy -Lola Young

5.Be Mine- Kamrad

6.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9

7. Questa domenica- Olly & JVLI

8.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza

9.Akon- Jazeek

10.Tau mic auf- Zartmann

es Bermudes, Mc Yoshi, Mauvais Djo, Kokosvoice

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...