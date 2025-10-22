Euromusica

Ariplay e downloads: Ed Sheeran e Taylor Swift piazzano più brani in classifica

di · 22 Ottobre 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
3.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
4.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
5.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
6.Love me not- Ravyn Lenae 🇺🇲
7.EndEnd of the world -Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲
9.Azizam- Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
9.Azizam- Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
10.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Survive-Lewis Capaldi 🇬🇧.
4.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
5.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
6.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
7.Camera-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
8.Show me love – Wizthemc & Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
9.Gold- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
10.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
4.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe🇺🇲
5.The dead dance- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
6.Opalite- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
7.Soda pop- Saja Boys 🇰🇷
8.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
9.Undressed-Sombr 🇺🇲
10.12 to 12- Sombr 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
3.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
4.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
5.Be Mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪
6.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9🇨🇵🇨🇬
7. Questa domenica- Olly & JVLI 🇮🇹
8.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza 🇨🇵🇧🇷
9.Akon- Jazeek🇩🇪
10.Tau mic auf- Zartmann 🇩🇪
es Bermudes, Mc Yoshi, Mauvais Djo, Kokosvoice🇨🇵

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

