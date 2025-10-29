Euromusica

Airplay e downloads: “Man I need” di Olivia Dean è il brano europeo più scaricato

di · 29 Ottobre 2025

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Undressed- Sombr🇺🇲
4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
5.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter🇺🇲
6.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe🇺🇲
7.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲
8. Survive- Lewis Capaldi 🇬🇧
9.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
10.Daisies- Justin Bieber 🇨🇦

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Survive-Lewis Capaldi 🇬🇧.
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.The first time-Damiano David 🇮🇹
5.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
6.Camera-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
7.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵
9.Show me love – Wizthemc & Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
10.Gold- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
4.The dead dance- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
5.Man I need-Olivia Dean🇬🇧
6.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe🇺🇲
7.12 to 12- Sombr 🇺🇲
8.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
9.Soda pop- Saja Boys 🇰🇷
10.Opalite- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
4.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
5.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
6.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza 🇨🇵🇧🇷
7.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9🇨🇵🇨🇬
8.Be Mine- Kamrad 🇩🇪
9.Bring me nach haus- Kontra K & Santos🇩🇪
10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇨🇵🇨🇬

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

