Airplay e downloads: “Man I need” di Olivia Dean è il brano europeo più scaricato
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
3.Undressed- Sombr
4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
5.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
6.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe
7.Gabriela- Katseye
8. Survive- Lewis Capaldi
9.Messy – Lola Young
10.Daisies- Justin Bieber
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Survive-Lewis Capaldi .
3.Messy – Lola Young
4.The first time-Damiano David
5.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith
6.Camera-Ed Sheeran
7.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
9.Show me love – Wizthemc & Bees & Honey
10.Gold- Myles Smith
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Golden- Huntr/X
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren
4.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
5.Man I need-Olivia Dean
6.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
7.12 to 12- Sombr
8.Where is my husband- Raye
9.Soda pop- Saja Boys
10.Opalite- Taylor Swift
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Man I need – Olivia Dean
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran
4.Azizam- Ed Sheeran
5.Messy -Lola Young
6.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza
7.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9
8.Be Mine- Kamrad
9.Bring me nach haus- Kontra K & Santos
10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente