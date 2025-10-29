Airplay e downloads: “Man I need” di Olivia Dean è il brano europeo più scaricato

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Undressed- Sombr

4.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

5.Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

6.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe

7.Gabriela- Katseye

8. Survive- Lewis Capaldi

9.Messy – Lola Young

10.Daisies- Justin Bieber

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Survive-Lewis Capaldi .

3.Messy – Lola Young

4.The first time-Damiano David

5.Nice to meet you-Myles Smith

6.Camera-Ed Sheeran

7.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

9.Show me love – Wizthemc & Bees & Honey

10.Gold- Myles Smith

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Golden- Huntr/X

2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

3.Ordinary-Alex Warren

4.The dead dance- Lady Gaga

5.Man I need-Olivia Dean

6.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe

7.12 to 12- Sombr

8.Where is my husband- Raye

9.Soda pop- Saja Boys

10.Opalite- Taylor Swift

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Man I need – Olivia Dean

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Sapphire-Ed Sheeran

4.Azizam- Ed Sheeran

5.Messy -Lola Young

6.Soleil Bleu- Blue Soleil & Luiza

7.Parisienne- Gims & La Mano 1.9

8.Be Mine- Kamrad

9.Bring me nach haus- Kontra K & Santos

10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...