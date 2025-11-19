Airplay e downloads: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran e Olivia Dean comandano

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

3.Ordinary-Alex Warren

4.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe

5.Undressed- Sombr

6..Gabriela- Katseye

7..Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter

8.Camera-Ed Sheeran

9.Daisies- Justin Bieber

10.Survive-Lewis Capaldi

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

2.Camera-Ed Sheeran

3.Survive-Lewis Capaldi

4.Messy – Lola Young

5.The first time-Damiano David

6.Nice to meet you – Myls Smith

7.Azizam-Ed Sheeran

8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia

9.All I Know- Rudimental & Khalid

10.By your side- Leony

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3.Ordinary-Alex Warren

4.Man I need- Olivia Dean

5.Where is my husband- Raye

6.The dead dance- Lady Gaga

7.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe

8.Berghain- Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor

9.Back to friends- Sombr

10.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Man I need – Olivia Dean

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Berghain- Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor

4.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

5.069-Haftbefehl & Bazzazian

6.I run – Haven

7.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean

8.Messy -Lola Young

9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

10.Be Mine- Kamrad

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

