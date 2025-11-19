Airplay e downloads: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran e Olivia Dean comandano
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren
4.No broke boys- Disco Line & Tinashe
5.Undressed- Sombr
6..Gabriela- Katseye
7..Manchild- Sabrina Carpenter
8.Camera-Ed Sheeran
9.Daisies- Justin Bieber
10.Survive-Lewis Capaldi
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
2.Camera-Ed Sheeran
3.Survive-Lewis Capaldi
4.Messy – Lola Young
5.The first time-Damiano David
6.Nice to meet you – Myls Smith
7.Azizam-Ed Sheeran
8.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia
9.All I Know- Rudimental & Khalid
10.By your side- Leony
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Golden- Huntr/X
3.Ordinary-Alex Warren
4.Man I need- Olivia Dean
5.Where is my husband- Raye
6.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
7.No broke boys- Disco Lines & Tinashe
8.Berghain- Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor
9.Back to friends- Sombr
10.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Man I need – Olivia Dean
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Berghain- Rosalia, Björk, Yves Tumor
4.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
5.069-Haftbefehl & Bazzazian
6.I run – Haven
7.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean
8.Messy -Lola Young
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
10.Be Mine- Kamrad
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente