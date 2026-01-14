Airplay & downloads: David Guetta aggancia il primo posto, tornano alcune vecchie hit
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
3.Where is my husband- Raye
4.Ordinary-Alex Warren
5.Golden- Huntr/X
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean
7.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
8.The dead dance- Lady Gaga
9.Opalite- Taylor Swift
10.Gabriela- Katseye
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
5.Camera-Ed Sheeran
6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
7.Talk to me- Damiano David, Nile Rodrgers, Tyla🇿🇦
8.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
9.I Run- Haven & Kaitlin Aragon
10.Last Christmas- Wham
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.Golden- Huntr/X
3.End of beginnig – Djo
4.Where is my husband- Raye
5.Ordinary-Alex Warren
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean
7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
8.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025
9.Lush life- Zara Larsson
10.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Man I need – Olivia Dean
3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
4.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025
5.Lush life- Zara Larsson
6.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
7.Every breath you take-Police
8.Running up that hill- Kate Bush
9.I Run- Haven & Kaitlin Aragon
10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Théodora
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente