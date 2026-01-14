Euromusica

Airplay & downloads: David Guetta aggancia il primo posto, tornano alcune vecchie hit

di · 14 Gennaio 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
3.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
4.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
5.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
7.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
8.The dead dance- Lady Gaga🇺🇲
9.Opalite- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
10.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Camera-Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
7.Talk to me- Damiano David, Nile Rodrgers, Tyla🇮🇹🇺🇲🇿🇦
8.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
9.I Run- Haven  & Kaitlin Aragon🇬🇧
10.Last Christmas- Wham 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
3.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
4.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
5.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
6.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
8.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025  🇩🇰 🇱🇹
9.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
10.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
4.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025  🇩🇰 🇱🇹
5.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
6.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
7.Every breath you take-Police🇬🇧
8.Running up that hill- Kate Bush 🇬🇧
9.I Run- Haven  & Kaitlin Aragon🇬🇧
10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Théodora🇫🇷🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

