Airplay & downloads: David Guetta aggancia il primo posto, tornano alcune vecchie hit

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

3.Where is my husband- Raye

4.Ordinary-Alex Warren

5.Golden- Huntr/X

6.Man I need – Olivia Dean

7.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith

8.The dead dance- Lady Gaga

9.Opalite- Taylor Swift

10.Gabriela- Katseye

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith

5.Camera-Ed Sheeran

6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

7.Talk to me- Damiano David, Nile Rodrgers, Tyla 🇿🇦

8.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

9.I Run- Haven & Kaitlin Aragon

10.Last Christmas- Wham

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.Golden- Huntr/X

3.End of beginnig – Djo

4.Where is my husband- Raye

5.Ordinary-Alex Warren

6.Man I need – Olivia Dean

7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

8.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025

9.Lush life- Zara Larsson

10.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Man I need – Olivia Dean

3.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

4.Turn the lights off- Kato & Jon Nørgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 2025

5.Lush life- Zara Larsson

6.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

7.Every breath you take-Police

8.Running up that hill- Kate Bush

9.I Run- Haven & Kaitlin Aragon

10.Melodrama- Disiz ft Théodora

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

