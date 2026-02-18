Airplay e downloads: clamoroso ingresso di Geolier nella Top 10 dei brani europei

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars

2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

3. Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

4.Where is my husband- Raye

5.Opalite- Taylor Swift

6.Golden- Huntr/X

7.Ordinary-Alex Warren

8.Man I need – Olivia Dean

9.End of beginning- Djo

10.Gabriela- Katseye

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.Man I need – Olivia Dean

4.Aperture- Harry Styles

5.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith

6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

7.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran

8..I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon

9..Camera-Ed Sheeran

10. All time High- Nico Santos

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

2.End of beginnig – Djo

3.Where is my husband- Raye

4. DTMF- Bad Bunny🇵🇷

5.Golden- Huntr/X

6.Nuevayol- Bad Bunny🇵🇷

7.I just might- Bruno Mars

8.Ordinary-Alex Warren

9.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

10.Titì me preguntò- Bad Bunny🇵🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

3.Lush life- Zara Larsson

4..Man I need – Olivia Dean

5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

6..Aperture-Harry Styles

7. Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

8. Renn!-Ayliva

9. Geolier-Canzone d’amore🇮🇹

10.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

