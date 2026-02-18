Airplay e downloads: clamoroso ingresso di Geolier nella Top 10 dei brani europei
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.I just might- Bruno Mars
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
3. Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
4.Where is my husband- Raye
5.Opalite- Taylor Swift
6.Golden- Huntr/X
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren
8.Man I need – Olivia Dean
9.End of beginning- Djo
10.Gabriela- Katseye
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
2.Where is my husband- Raye
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean
4.Aperture- Harry Styles
5.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith
6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
7.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran
8..I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon
9..Camera-Ed Sheeran
10. All time High- Nico Santos
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift
2.End of beginnig – Djo
3.Where is my husband- Raye
4. DTMF- Bad Bunny🇵🇷
5.Golden- Huntr/X
6.Nuevayol- Bad Bunny🇵🇷
7.I just might- Bruno Mars
8.Ordinary-Alex Warren
9.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
10.Titì me preguntò- Bad Bunny🇵🇷
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Where is my husband- Raye
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems
3.Lush life- Zara Larsson
4..Man I need – Olivia Dean
5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I
6..Aperture-Harry Styles
7. Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora
8. Renn!-Ayliva
9. Geolier-Canzone d’amore🇮🇹
10.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente