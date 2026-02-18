Euromusica

Tutti i suoni d'Europa

Airplay e downloads: clamoroso ingresso di Geolier nella Top 10 dei brani europei

di · 18 Febbraio 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3. Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
4.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
5.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
6.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
8.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
9.End of beginning- Djo🇺🇲
10.Gabriela- Katseye 🇺🇲

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Aperture- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
5.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
7.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
8..I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon🇬🇧
9..Camera-Ed Sheeran🇬🇧
10. All time High- Nico Santos🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
3.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
4. DTMF- Bad Bunny🇵🇷
5.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
6.Nuevayol- Bad Bunny🇵🇷
7.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
8.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
9.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
10.Titì me preguntò-  Bad Bunny🇵🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
3.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
4..Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
6..Aperture-Harry Styles 🇬🇧
7. Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇫🇷🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩
8. Renn!-Ayliva 🇩🇪
9. Geolier-Canzone d’amore🇮🇹
10.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

