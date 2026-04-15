Airplay e downloads: tanti nuovi ingressi nelle charts continentali

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars

2.Fever dream- Alex Warren

3.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

4.Opalite- Taylor Swift

5.Where is my husband- Raye

6.Homewrcker- Sombr

7.End of beginning- Djo

8 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

9.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless

10.American Girls- Harry Styles

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I

3.American Girls- Harry Styles

4.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle

5.Man I need – Olivia Dean

6.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan

7.Hug yourself- Kamrad

8.All time High- Nico Santos

9.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

10. To love somebody- Holly Humberstone

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Swim-BTS

2.Where is my husband- Raye

3.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift

4.Golden- Huntr/X

5.Dracula-Tame Impala

6.End of beginnig – Djo

7.I just might- Bruno Mars

8.Ordinary-Alex Warren

9.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

10.Fever dream- Alex Warren

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye

2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems

3.Lush life- Zara Larsson

4.Man I need – Olivia Dean

5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson

6.American Girls- Harry Styles

7.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean

8.Rein me in – Sam Fender & Olivia Dean

9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora

10. Spa- Maitre Gims & Theodora

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

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