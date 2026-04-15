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Airplay e downloads: tanti nuovi ingressi nelle charts continentali

di · 15 Aprile 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
2.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲
3.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
4.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
5.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
6.Homewrcker- Sombr🇺🇲
7.End of beginning- Djo🇺🇲
8 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
9.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless🇺🇲🇬🇧
10.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
3.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
4.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹
5.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
6.Drive safe-Myles Smith, Niall Horan 🇬🇧 🇮🇪
7.Hug yourself- Kamrad🇩🇪
8.All time High- Nico Santos🇩🇪
9.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
10. To love somebody- Holly Humberstone🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Swim-BTS🇰🇷
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
4.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
5.Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺
6.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
7.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
8.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
9.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
10.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
3.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson🇬🇧🇸🇪
6.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
7.So easy (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
8.Rein me in – Sam Fender & Olivia Dean🇬🇧
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩🇫🇷
10. Spa- Maitre Gims & Theodora🇫🇷🇨🇩🇫🇷

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

 

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