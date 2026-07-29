Airplay e downloads: Shakira & Burna Boy ancora padroni, scalano posizioni Kygo e Hugel

Ancora l’onda lunga dell’inno dei Mondiali, con Shakira e Burna Boy in testa alle charts. Fra i brani europei salca posizioni “Save My Love” di Kygo ma anche “Movin’ to the sun” del francese Hugel.

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Dai dai- Shakira & Burna Boy

2.Fever dream- Alex Warren

3.Mr.Know it all- Taddy Swims

4.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless

5.I just might- Bruno Mars

6.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo

7.American Girls- Harry Styles

8.Opalite- Taylor Swift

9.I knew it, I knew you – Tayolor Swift

10.Dracula-Tame Impala

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.American Girls- Harry Styles

2.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin

3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54

4.Where is my husband- Raye

5.Magnetic- The Bausa

6.Self Aware- Temper City

7.Repeat it- Martin Garrix, Ed Sheeran

8.Material Lover- Sienna Spiro

9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean

10.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Dai dai- Sahkira & Burna Boy

2.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel

3.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto

4.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj

5.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54

6.Dracula-Tame Impala

7.Self Aware- Temper City

8.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson

9.Wonderwall-Oasis

10.Fever dream- Alex Warren

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel

2.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto

3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54

4.Self Aware- Temper City

5.Wonderwall-Oasis

6.Lush life- Zara Larsson

7.Where is my husband- Raye

8.Pilè-Mauvais Djo

9.Maladie-Mauvais Djo

10.American Girls- Harry Styles

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei