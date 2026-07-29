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Airplay e downloads: Shakira & Burna Boy ancora padroni, scalano posizioni Kygo e Hugel

di · 29 Luglio 2026

Ancora l’onda lunga dell’inno dei Mondiali, con Shakira e Burna Boy in testa alle charts. Fra i brani europei salca posizioni “Save My Love” di Kygo ma anche “Movin’ to the sun” del francese Hugel.

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Dai dai- Shakira & Burna Boy 🇨🇴🇳🇬
2.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲
3.Mr.Know it all- Taddy Swims🇺🇲
4.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless🇺🇲🇬🇧
5.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
6.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo🇺🇲
7.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
8.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
9.I knew it, I knew you – Tayolor Swift 🇺🇲
10.Dracula-Tame Impala🇦🇺

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
2.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin🇳🇴  🇺🇸
3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
4.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
5.Magnetic- The Bausa 🇳🇴
6.Self Aware- Temper City🇮🇱
7.Repeat it- Martin Garrix, Ed Sheeran🇳🇱🇬🇧
8.Material Lover- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean🇬🇧
10.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇧🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Dai dai- Sahkira & Burna Boy 🇨🇴🇳🇬
2.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇧🇷
3.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto🇫🇷
4.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj 🇨🇦🇹🇹
5.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
6.Dracula-Tame Impala 🇦🇺
7.Self Aware- Temper City🇮🇱
8.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson🇺🇸
9.Wonderwall-Oasis🇬🇧
10.Fever dream- Alex Warren 🇺🇸

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇧🇷
2.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto🇫🇷
3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54🇳🇱🇺🇸
4.Self Aware- Temper City🇮🇱
5.Wonderwall-Oasis🇬🇧
6.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
7.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
8.Pilè-Mauvais Djo🇫🇷🇨🇩
9.Maladie-Mauvais Djo🇫🇷🇨🇩
10.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei

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