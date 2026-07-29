Airplay e downloads: Shakira & Burna Boy ancora padroni, scalano posizioni Kygo e Hugel
Ancora l’onda lunga dell’inno dei Mondiali, con Shakira e Burna Boy in testa alle charts. Fra i brani europei salca posizioni “Save My Love” di Kygo ma anche “Movin’ to the sun” del francese Hugel.
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Dai dai- Shakira & Burna Boy
2.Fever dream- Alex Warren
3.Mr.Know it all- Taddy Swims
4.New religion- Bebe Rexha & Faithless
5.I just might- Bruno Mars
6.Drop dead- Olivia Rodrigo
7.American Girls- Harry Styles
8.Opalite- Taylor Swift
9.I knew it, I knew you – Tayolor Swift
10.Dracula-Tame Impala
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.American Girls- Harry Styles
2.Save My Love- Kygo, Khalid, Gryffin
3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54
4.Where is my husband- Raye
5.Magnetic- The Bausa
6.Self Aware- Temper City
7.Repeat it- Martin Garrix, Ed Sheeran
8.Material Lover- Sienna Spiro
9.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean
10.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Dai dai- Sahkira & Burna Boy
2.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel
3.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto
4.Beauty and a beat- Justin Bieber & Nicki Minaj
5.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54
6.Dracula-Tame Impala
7.Self Aware- Temper City
8.Billie Jean-Micheal Jackson
9.Wonderwall-Oasis
10.Fever dream- Alex Warren
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Movin’ to the sun-Hugel, Ultra Natè, Imael Angel
2.Jamaican (Bam Bam) – Hugel &Solto
3.Talk to you-Anotr, Ultra54
4.Self Aware- Temper City
5.Wonderwall-Oasis
6.Lush life- Zara Larsson
7.Where is my husband- Raye
8.Pilè-Mauvais Djo
9.Maladie-Mauvais Djo
10.American Girls- Harry Styles
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un interprete principale non europeo, a prescindere da altri eventuali feat. anche europei