Airplay e downloads: Bad Bunny arriva e fa doppietta, ma comandano ancora Rosé & Bruno Mars

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Apt- Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲

2.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

3.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦

4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

5.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

6.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲

8.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧

9.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

10.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

2.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧

3.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

4.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

5.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

6.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

7.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

8. Dirty Cash (Money Talks)-Pawsa & Adventures Of Stivie V 🇬🇧

9.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

10.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲

3.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲

4.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲

5.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

7.DTMF- Bad Bunny 🇵🇷

8.Nuevayol- Bad Bunny 🇵🇷

9.A bar song – Shaboozey🇺🇲

10.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

2.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

3.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲

4.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹

5.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦

6.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

8.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

9.La La La – Naughy Boy ft Sam Smith 🇬🇧

10.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

