Airplay e downloads: Bad Bunny arriva e fa doppietta, ma comandano ancora Rosé & Bruno Mars

di · 22 Gennaio 2025

airplay e downloads

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Apt- Rosè & Bruno Mars 🇳🇿🇰🇷 🇺🇲
2.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
3.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
4.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
5.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
6.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
8.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
9.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
10.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
2.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith🇬🇧
3.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
4.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
6.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
7.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
8. Dirty Cash (Money Talks)-Pawsa & Adventures Of Stivie V 🇬🇧
9.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
10.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
2.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
3.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
4.That’s so true -Gracie Abrams 🇺🇲
5.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
6.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
7.DTMF- Bad Bunny 🇵🇷
8.Nuevayol- Bad Bunny 🇵🇷
9.A bar song – Shaboozey🇺🇲
10.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
2.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
3.Forever Young- David Guetta, Alpahville & Ava Max 🇨🇵 🇩🇪🇺🇲
4.Born with a broken heart – Damiano David 🇮🇹
5.I adore U- Hugel, Topic, Arash ft Daecolm 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿🇦
6.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
8.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
9.La La La – Naughy Boy ft Sam Smith 🇬🇧
10.Ma meilleure ennemie- Stromae & Pomme 🇧🇪🇨🇵


* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

