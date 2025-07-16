Airplay e downloads: comandano ancora Ed Sheeran e Alex Warren
TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
4.End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲
5.Abracadabra-Lady Gaga 🇺🇲
6.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸
7.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
8.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲
9.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
10.Next summer- Damiano David 🇮🇹
TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
5.Next summer- Damiano David 🇮🇹
6.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
7.One thing- Lola Young 🇬🇧
8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
9.Ray of light – Nico Santos 🇩🇪
10.By your side -Leony 🇩🇪
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE
1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
2.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
3.Messy -Lola Young🇬🇧
4.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲
5.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
6.Shake it to the max- Molyi, Silent Addy, Kalash & Maureen 🇺🇸🇬🇭🇫🇷🇮🇪
7.Golden- Hunt/X 🇺🇲
8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
9.Just keep watching – Tate McRae 🇨🇦
10.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*
1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧
3.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦
4.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧
5.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺
6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧
7.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸
8.Be mine -Kamrad 🇩🇪
9.Ninao-Gims 🇨🇵
10.Akon- Jazeek 🇩🇪
* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente