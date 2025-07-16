Airplay e downloads: comandano ancora Ed Sheeran e Alex Warren

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲

2.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

3.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

4.End of the world – Miley Cyrus 🇺🇲

5.Abracadabra-Lady Gaga 🇺🇲

6.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸

7.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

8.Bad dreams- Teddy Swims 🇺🇲

9.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺

10.Next summer- Damiano David 🇮🇹

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

2.Messy – Lola Young 🇬🇧

3.Nice to meet you- Myles Smith 🇬🇧

4.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺

5.Next summer- Damiano David 🇮🇹

6.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦

7.One thing- Lola Young 🇬🇧

8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧

9.Ray of light – Nico Santos 🇩🇪

10.By your side -Leony 🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲

2.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

3.Messy -Lola Young🇬🇧

4.Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

5.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦

6.Shake it to the max- Molyi, Silent Addy, Kalash & Maureen 🇺🇸🇬🇭🇫🇷🇮🇪

7.Golden- Hunt/X 🇺🇲

8.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧

9.Just keep watching – Tate McRae 🇨🇦

10.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Azizam – Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

2.Messy -Lola Young 🇬🇧

3.Show me love – WiztheMc, Bees & Honey 🇩🇪🇿🇦

4.Blessings -Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas 🇬🇧

5.Beautiful people- David Guetta & Sia 🇨🇵🇦🇺

6.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

7.Anxiety -Sleepy Hallow & Doechii 🇯🇲🇺🇸

8.Be mine -Kamrad 🇩🇪

9.Ninao-Gims 🇨🇵

10.Akon- Jazeek 🇩🇪

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

